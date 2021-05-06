UPCOMING EVENTS: Mother's Day historic site tours, first Occoquan 'Artisan Market'

Thursday, May 6
Hylton Center Celebration of the Arts Alliance: 7 p.m. Virtual. The event will highlight the outstanding contributions and achievements of the Arts Alliance, celebrate their history with the Hylton Center and raise funds to support their creative work. Register at https://bit.ly/3fCmIN4. For more information contact Maryanne Hill at: mhill22@gmu.edu.
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Join for free, play for as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Friday, May 7
First Friday Night Fires at Ben Lomond: 7:30 p.m. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Enjoy a campfire and learn the history of America's public parks. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. Masks are required. $5 per person, children 6 and under free.
Walking Tour of Historic Prince William Towns: 7 p.m. Mill House Museum, 413 Mill St., Occoquan. Free, donations welcome. Join local historians and tour Historic Occoquan. For more information, call 703-365-7895.
May First Friday -- Downtown Derby: 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas stick horse races and derby hat parade/contest at the Harris Pavilion, mint juleps and special activities. For more information call 703-361-6599.
Saturday, May 8
Prince William Compost Awareness Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, 13000 Balls Ford Road, Manassas. Prince William Master Gardeners will share information on composting at home and in gardens. Visitors can drop off food scraps and receive a free compost sample in their own bucket, compliments of Freestate Farms. Compost bins and buckets will be available for purchase. Masks are required.
Occoquan Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at River Mill Park in Occoquan. Also on Sunday, May 9. First of three Artisan Markets featuring open-air shopping in distinct arts and crafts market individually curated from the work of juried artisans.
Friends of Horticultural Therapy Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parking lot of Lutheran Church of the Covenant, 15008 Cloverdale Road in Dale City. Assorted plants and other items. Purchases may be made by cash, checks and credit cards.
How Does Your Garden Grow? 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Help prepare the gardens for planting. Bring gloves and wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Free, donations encouraged.
Mother's Day Tours -- All Prince William historic sites: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All mothers who visit during the Mother's Day weekend will receive a complimentary tour of one of the Prince William County historic sites. Free refreshments available. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road in Bristow. Free for mothers and children under 6.
Stepping out of COVID -- Walking into Wellness 5K: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle. Free. Music, mindfulness, massage, healthy eats and photo booth. Registration for 5K walk at 10 a.m., walk starts at 11 a.m. To register and for more information call 703-792-4645.
Equity and Inclusion Employment Listening Session: 2 to 3 p.m. Virtual. Presented by the City of Manassas. The Manassas City Council Task Force will speak to the community on various subjects. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210425984342051. For more information call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas.
Sunday, May 9
Mother's Day Tours -- All Prince William County historic sites: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All mothers who visit during the Mother's Day weekend will receive a complimentary tour of one of the Prince William County historic sites. Free refreshments available. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free for mothers and children under 6.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, May 10
Museum Kids Monday: 10-11 a.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell, and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information call 703-792-5618. $5 per child, ages 9 and under.
Wildflowers: All day. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. For all ages and families. Wildflowers sustain our local animals. Stop by the library and pick up a package of seeds, plant and nurture them, and watch the bees and butterflies enjoy them. Free.
Tuesday, May 11
Expand Your Universe-Introduction to Gardening: All day. Bull Run Regional Library. For adults. Learn the process of deciding what kind of garden you want, where to place it, getting the soil ready and what to plant and where. Call the library at 703-792-4500 to register or for more information. Free.
Spring Nature Challenge: All day. Virtual. For all ages. Take a stroll around the neighborhood, park, or to your library and see how many of the listed items you can find to complete the Nature Walk Challenge. Collect your spring sightings on Beanstalk, online at pwcgov.org/library, or through Beanstalk Tracker app on your smartphone. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
Wednesday, May 12
Washington, D.C. -- Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane in Triangle. Join for free, play as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Washington, D.C. -- Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive in Woodbridge. Join for free, play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C. -- Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point DR, Gainesville. Join for free, play as little as $33 per round, cart included.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
