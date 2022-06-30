ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays until Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays until Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Recurring monthly on the third Thursday through Nov. 17. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast to go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Many Rooms Solo Mixed Media by DC Artist Zsudayka Nzinga: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through July 23. A collection of mixed media pieces based on the scripture "In my father's house there are many mansions/rooms" (John 14). For hours and more information call 703-330-2787.
Thursday, June 30
Fun at the Fountain: 10 to 11 a.m. Family friendly event. Featuring The Great Zucchini. Virginia Gateway, 14017 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville. Free.
Bicycle Safety for Children: All day. Additional dates: Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3, Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For children in grades K-5. Learn how to ride your bike safely. Pick up a kit to decorate your bicycle for the Fourth of July while supplies last. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
2022 Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Additional dates: Thursday, June 23, same times. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Thursday, June 23, same times. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Barefoot Joe. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, July 1
Patriots Day at Catharpin Park: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Supervisor Pete Candland will honor public safety personnel. Games, activities, fireworks. Bring chairs/blankets. Food available onsite for purchase. Catharpin Park, 12500 Kyle Wilson Way, Catharpin. Free.
Powell's Creek Trail Guided Hike: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wear appropriate closed-toe footwear, dress or the weather and bring water. Leeslyvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Mason 50th Film Fest: 7 p.m. Featuring “A League of Their Own” (1992). Dress casual (jeans okay). For tickets and information call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas.
Seasonal Take and Makes: All day. For children of all ages. Pick up a summer take-and-make kit. No registration necessary, while supplies last. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Red, White and Blues: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For children in grades K-12. Additional dates: Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 5. To celebrate the 4th and this unique style of music, the library is giving away a harmonica for children. Supplies are limited, one per family, registration required, call 703-792-5678. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play, prizes to win. Bring your marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark your bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
July First Friday: 5 to 11 p.m. Featuring Brisk. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Come out and share your talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, July 2
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All public libraries will be closed for the Holiday Weekend.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
City of Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Manassas Farmers Market, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event: 8 a.m. to noon. Drop off event for Manassas City residents. Commercial/business waste will not be accepted for collection. For information call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
Sinistral Brewing Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 4 to 7 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sunday, July 3
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Monday, July 4
Prince William County Libraries: All day. Independence Day Holiday, all public libraries will be closed.
Celebrate America: 3 to 10 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Firework display at 9:15 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas.
4th of July Celebration at Sinistral: Noon to 11 p.m. Live music all day, craft beer, Puccio's Pizza, great view of the city's fireworks. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels, teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, July 5
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Gary Smallwood. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Prince William Purlers: 7 to 9 p.m. All knitters welcome. For more information email: PrinceWilliamPurlersGuild@gmail.com. Manassas Baptist Church, Room 8, 8730 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, July 6
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with your child's photo and measurements. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tales and Trails Book Group: 9 to 10 a.m. For adults. Outside event. Walk and talk for 30-60 minutes. Come dressed for the elements and wear appropriate footwear. Trail mix and water provided. Call the library to register, 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.