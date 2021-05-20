UPCOMING EVENTS: Marine Corps museum reopens, Chinn Library book sale

Thursday, May 20
Ordway Conservatory-Thumbelina: 7:15 p.m. Virtual. Ordway Conservatory is a member of the Prince William County Arts Council and is one of four ensembles selected and featured in digital presentations as part of Hylton at Home. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
Museum at the Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For families with children between the ages of 3-12 years. Explore objects from the Manassas Museum's collection and get a free hands-on activity to take home. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Sidewalk and Trail Project Information Meeting: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. Sign up for Zoom meeting at: https://form.jotform.com/210944695268164. For more information, call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Friday, May 21
FOCPRL Public Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join the Friends of the Library in Chinn Park's used book sale. Enter through the side doors of the community room on the outside of the library. Masks are required. Chinn Park Library, 13065. Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Let's Make a Kite: 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. Virtual. For all ages/families. Learn how to make a homemade kite. Pick up kite-making supplies from the library beginning Monday, May 17 then get ready to have the kite soar on the wind. Call the library, 703-792-4500, to register or for more information. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
Saturday, May 22
Willing Warriors Annual Memorial Poker Run: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ride honoring the memory of MGySgt Ira B. Baker II "Ratchet" and U.S. Army SFC Haywood D. Thomas, Jr. Register at www.willingwarriors.org/motorcycle-poker-run. Tobaccology, 6710 Madison St., Haymarket. Fee: Pre-registration-$15 per rider, $5 per passenger. Day of pricing-$20 per rider, $10 per passenger.
History Walk on the Boardwalk: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Learn the history and environment of Neabsco Creek. Leashed pets are welcome. Not all parts of the hike are accessible for wheelchairs. Space is limited; masks strongly suggested. For more information, call 703-499-9812. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10 per person.
FOCPRL Public Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join the Friends of the Library in Chinn Park's used book sale. Enter through the side doors of the community room on the outside of the library. Masks are required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Sunday, May 23
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Trinity Episcopal Church Outdoor Worship Service: 10:30 a.m. to noon. The church will hold an outdoor service for the feast of Pentecost. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Monday, May 24
FOCPRL Public Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Join the Friends of the Library in Chinn Park's used book sale. Enter through the side doors of the community room on the outside of the library. Masks are required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
White-Tailed Deer in Your Backyard: 7 p.m. Virtual. Learn more about white-tailed deer, their role in the local ecosystem, and the challenges faced with increased numbers of deer in the communities. For more information or to register, call 703-490-5200. Prince William Conservation Alliance. Free.
Tuesday, May 25
Dean Drive Project Information Meeting: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. Sign up for Zoom meeting at: https://form.jotform.com/211095998079168. For more information, call 703-257-8200. City of Manassas. Free.
Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Manassas Ballet Theatre Artist Chat: 7:15 p.m. Virtual. Manassas Ballet Theatre dancers Julianne Russell and Dani Moya will share their insights into the romantic ballet Giselle. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
Wednesday, May 26
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Virtual Stories of Preservation and Progress: 3 to 4 p.m. Virtual. Learn about Willing Warriors, a local non-profit offering cost-free retreats for veterans and their families at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.