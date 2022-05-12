Upcoming Prince William Events May 12 to 18
ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open on third Thursdays of the month through Nov. 17. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Golden Anniversary-50 Years of Prince William Art Society: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through June 4. In celebration of its golden anniversary, ARTfactory is hosting a group art exhibit featuring 44 original works of art from 11 PWAS members. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Aging Gracefully Expo: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vendors, resources and services to assist in planning and managing the aging process. Potomac Mills Mall, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday, May 13
Friday Conservation Corps: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sign up to be a volunteer at Leopold’ Preserve. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required at www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Crescent Cinema Friday Nights Under the Stars: Begins at dusk. Featuring the movie “Encanto.” Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Madison Crescent, 8010 Crescent Park Drive, Gainesville. Free.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Mason Film Fest: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Celebrate Mason's 50th Anniversary with their first movie, “What's Up Doc.” Doors open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 7:30 p.m. George Mason University, 10900 University Blvd., Manassas. Free.
Live Music: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, May 14
Family Day-Aviation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about the history of aviation in the Marine Corps. Enjoy aviation themed activities. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $60, $51, $36, half price for youth through grade 12.
Native Plants and Sustainability: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discussion on the benefits of planting indigenous species. For more information, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fees apply.
Manassas Viking Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family friendly event. Dress like a Viking; see Viking boats, Nordic breed dogs, vendors and more. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Reading to Dogs: 11 a.m. to noon. For grades K-5. Read to a therapy dog. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Garden Talk-Pollinator Gardens: 11 to 12:30 p.m. For adults. Learn how to create a pollinator garden to attract butterflies, bees and birds. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Artist Reception for 50 Years of Prince William Art Society: 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to: Tinyurl.com/PWASReception. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Woodbridge Community Choir Spring Show: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jean C. Smith Amphitheatre, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Free.
Community Game Night Round Table: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For ages 16 and up. Bring a dish to share. Games begin at 7 p.m. RSVP to 703-670-6556. Good Shepherd Woodbridge, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10 per person to play.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $60, $51, $36, half price for youth through grade 12.
Live Music: 3 to 7 p.m. Featuring the Rowdy Ace Band with Sela Campbell. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 7 to 11 p.m. Featuring Hijynx. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Dennis Wayland. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Haymarket.
Smokin' Lounge at TABC: 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring Janna and Rob. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Bobby G and the Heavies. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Sunday, May 15
Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra: 3 p.m. A tribute to John Williams. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adult; $15 senior (65+), military (active and retired); free for youth 17 and under.
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Latin American Artisans and Entrepreneurs EXPO: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Multicultural event. Live music and craftsmanship. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Stories of Preservation and Progress - Bees: 2 to 3 p.m. Join beekeepers and learn about the history and progress of the apiary. No registration required. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Free.
Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra: 3 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20 adults; $15 senior (65+), military (active and retired); free for youth 17 and under.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $60, $51, $36, half price for youth through grade 12.
Monday, May 16
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Multilevel class dedicated to helping people get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 730-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels, teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, May 17
CC in the Park-Homeschool Science Play: 11 a.m. to noon. Family event. Bring a picnic and use the playground. Stonewall Park, 8300 Stonewall Road, Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages welcome. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Wednesday, May 18
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.