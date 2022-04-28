ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the third Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
The Other Side of the Coin Solo Exhibit-Lukman Ahmad: Through April 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through his experience, which began to change after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Lukman Ahmad is trying to highlight the human rights violations during the wars with his vibrant paintings and expressive emotion. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Spring Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. Take a tour of Potomac Place, refreshments, learn about the new wellness program. For more information, call 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2144 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free.
John Mosby's Combat Operations in Prince William County: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Prince William Historic Preservation lecture series. Old Manassas Courthouse, 9248 Lee Ave., Manassas. Free, $5 suggested donation.
Auditions for "Sweet Delilah Swim Club": 7 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m. Hosted by Rooftop Productions. All ethnicities, abilities and experience levels welcome. Call 703-330-2787 to schedule an audition. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Books on Tap: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Come for books and beer and discuss contemporary fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, April 29
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
The Odd Couple: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, April 30, same time and Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults, $20 students, and seniors.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Charles McCullough. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, April 30
Kite Festival: 10 a.m. to noon. Kites of all sizes are welcome. Face masks are encouraged to participate in the event. Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park.
Leslie Odom, Jr.: 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $100, $75, $60.
Star Wars Fan Day: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages/families. Paper rocket launches, costume contests and more. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Manassas Reads Community Book Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities, giveaways, free books for all ages, prices, community guest readers, meet local authors, student presentations, live music and more. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
A Brentsville Bicentennial Court Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mock trials, historic tradespeople, militia muster, markets, music, food, demonstrations and more. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free; donations welcome.
Sheep Shearing at Ben Lomond: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about the Pringle family who farmed Ben Lomond and their sheep herd. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person.
Golden Knights 5K and Fun Run: 8 a.m. Family/community event. All proceeds support Glenkirk PTO and Glenkirk Elementary School. For information and to register, go to: www.glenkirkpto.org/goldenknights5k. Glenkirk Elementary School, 8584 Sedge Wren Drive, Gainesville. Registration $10-$30; free parking at school.
Country Music Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jeremy Fox. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring Janna and Rob. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Sunday, May 1
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Spring Beertique: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local brews and local artisan vendors. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Monday, May 2
Star Wars Celebration-Jedi Training: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Activities, crafts and music. Make a lightsaber and practice using The Force. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, May 3
John Bullard: 1:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $29.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: All day. For adults. Register online at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule appointment. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Prince William Purlers: 7 to 9 p.m. All knitters welcome. For more information email: PrinceWilliamPurlersGuild@gmail.com. Manassas Baptist Church, Room 8, 8730 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, May 4
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required, call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
Star Wars Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dedicated to all things Star Wars. Bring team of up to 6 players. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
