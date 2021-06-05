UPCOMING EVENTS: Manassas Railway Festival, 2nd Artisan Market in Occoquan

Saturday, June 5
Occoquan Artisan Market: The historic Town of Occoquan will hold its second COVID-19-cautious “Artisan Markets” this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6, at River Mill Park. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested.
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Hylton on the Hill: 4 p.m. Outdoor performance featuring Lua Project. For information or tickets, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Fee: $25.00 adults, $12.50 youth through grade 12.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Drop-off Day: 8 a.m. to noon. Free service provided for City of Manassas residents in partnership with Waste Management. No commercial waste will be accepted. For more information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
26th Annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family celebration of railroad history, model train displays, train memorabilia, specialty vendors and live performances. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Sunday, June 6
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Outdoor Worship and Picnic: 10 a.m. Outdoor service and picnic on the church grounds. Bring lawn chairs and lunch. For more information, call 703-670-6556. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, June 7
Awesome Jobs Spotlight: All day. Virtual. For adults and grades 6-12. Videos featuring members of the community with interesting jobs and how they got them. Call the library, 703-792-8820, to register or for more information. Manassas City Library. Free.
Phone Number Take and Make Activity: All day. For all ages and families. Teaching children to memorize important phone numbers is important. Pick up a package of crafts and instructions and practice the activity with children. Registration required. Call the library, 703-792-8820, to register or for more information. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, June 8
Expand Your Universe-Interior Design 101: All day. Virtual. For adults. This course will not go into great detail about interior decorating, but rather will provide an overview of the kind of information interior designers will need to know. Call the library, 703-792-4500, to register or for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. For all ages and families. Meet in the WebEx Online Room for this program for building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Everyone is welcome. Email Ncolebank@pwcgov.org for questions and information. Haymarket Gainesville Library. Free.
Wednesday, June 9
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Patty Reese. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
