ONGOING EVENTS
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 21 to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
"Entre Dos Mundos" by David Amoroso: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Nov. 5. David Amoroso shows his admiration for Latin culture through his artwork. His artistic passion is divided between painting, photography, and block and screen prints. Although the majority of David’s work is dedicated to painting iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture through his work. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Bennie Herron-Zero and One Exhibition Reception and Poetry Reading: 6 to 8 p.m. Live poetry reading by Herron who will discuss his figure paintings and poetry. No RSVP required. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 Geoge Mason Circle, Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Books on Tap at Tucked Away: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Come for books and beer and discuss contemporary fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, Sept. 23
World-Renowned Budweiser Clydesdales at the Marine Corps Museum: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Family friendly event. Take pictures in front of the famous Clydesdale carriage and see the horses in action. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation Club: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills; speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Oktoberfest 2022: 4 to 10:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Sept. 24; same times. Live music; authentic German fare; arts and crafts vendors; moon bounces; and more. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Free admission.
Starry Nights at Leesylvania State Park: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Rangers will discuss the constellations and other celestial bodies. Sky maps will be provided. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Berlin Calling. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries.
Fun Markets: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-344-8505. Potomac Mills Commuter Lot, 2704 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
Civil War Raiders of Northern Virginia Bus Tour: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join historians for a special bus tour that will visit the Mosby sites and other guerilla sites in Northern Virginia. Advance registration is required; call 703-367-7872. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. $80 per person, includes transportation and lunch.
History Walk on the Boardwalk: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Meet at the Rippon Landing Parking Lot on Blackburn Road under the picnic shelter. Leashed pets welcome; not all parts of the hike are accessible for wheelchairs. Wear sunscreen and bug spray; bring bottled water. Space is limited. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10 per person.
Wake Up with the Birds: 7 to 9 a.m. Learn observation techniques and species identification. Dress for theweather. RSVP to: merrimacfarmvmn@gmail.com. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Car parking fee.
National Public Lands Day-Shoreline Cleanup: 9 to 11 a.m. Help clean up the beaches and shoreline. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Bring water, sunscreen and wear comfortable clothes. No registration required. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. All parking fees are waived for this event.
Guided Sunset Paddle: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All participants must be 6 years or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen, and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Genealogy Roundtable: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Roundtable discussion addressing brick wall problems with a genealogical research. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Strange Tales Campfire: 7 to 8 p.m. Hear strange tales around the campfire and roast s'mores. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person; kids under 6 free.
Old Town Manassas Art Show and Craft Fall Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family friendly. Support local small businesses. Rain or shine. Jennie Dean Elementary School, 9601 Prince William St., Manassas. Free admission.
Manassas Latino Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Live music; dance performances; diverse foods; and activities for the entire family. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Kollywood Night 2022: 5 p.m. Festive night of Nepalese music and dance. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25; $50 VIP.
Building Bridges-LGBTQ+ Symposium 2022: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to: www.casabrumarfoundation.org. Colgan Hall, George Mason University Science and Technology Campus, 10900 University Blvd., Manassas. $25; tickets available at: bit.ly/3Qc7g9T.
Community Fair: Noon to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William County Police Departments. Displays from county agencies; fun activities; appointments with a Prince William County Police Department recruiter; and pet adoptions. Sean T. Connaughton Community Plaza, 45 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge.
2022 Tank Farm Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 25; same times. Tanks and military vehicles on display, War on Terror exhibit and more. Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, Nokesville. Tickets available at: www.americansinwartime.org/open-house-2
2022 Woodbridge Oktoberfest: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beer; German inspired food; traditional music; and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Tickets are $40 to $95. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.cocm/e/2022-woodbridge-oktoberfet-tickets-398615649137.
7th Anniversary Party: Noon to 7 p.m. Live music; fall cocktails; new releases; food truck on site. KO Distilling, 10381 Central Park Drive, Manassas.
Yoga on Tap at Ornery Beer: 10 to 11:30 a.m. All levels Hatha Yoga class and a pint. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $15; tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-on-tap-september-2022-manassas-taproom-tickets-396857008997
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Front Porch Rockers. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring Kylie Brown. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring The Thistle and The Rose. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Sunday, Sept. 25
2022 Tank Farm Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 25; same times. Tanks and armored vehicles; K9 demos; historical displays; family friendly activities; and more. Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, Nokesville. Tickets available at: www.americansinwartime.org/open-house-2
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Mike Super-Magic and Illusion: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Winner of NBC’s hit television series Phenomenon. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15.
Restoring the Little Things that Run the World with Doug Tallamy: 3 to 5 p.m. Learn the importance of insects from renowned author, Doug Tallamy, followed by a panel of local experts with resources and tips. Prince William Conservation Alliance, 2239 Tackett's Mill Drive, Woodbridge. $10 per person. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/restoring-the-little-things-that-run-the-world-with-doug-tallamy-tickets-321836861717
Liberia History Hike: 4 to 5 p.m. Walk with Rosie, the Red-Tailed Hawk, and explore the new trails at Liberia House. Liberia House Historic Site, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $10 adults; $5 children under 16.
Fishing 101: 9 to 11 a.m. Guests over the age of 15 are required to have a valid VA fishing license. All equipment is provided during the clinic. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 2 to 3 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Ornery Oktoberfest: Noon to 6 p.m. German beer; German food; food truck; live music. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. Tickets are available at: www.orneryoktoberfest2022.eventbrite.com
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring One Hot Mess. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Fall Beertique: 11 a.m. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Monday, Sept. 26
Bobby G. Pets Reptile Entertainment: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages/families. Reptile show followed by an open exhibit where one can see the reptiles up close. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library. 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.