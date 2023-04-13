Upcoming Prince William Events April 13 to 19
ONGOING EVENTS
"ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit": Through April 25. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. An exhibition showcasing the talent of 20 of our past, present, and future instructors. All of ARTfactory’s instructors have a wide range of skills, and many of them work in various media. The displayed artwork represents a variety of media and applications, including digital photography, drawing, painting, mixed media, illustration, fiber art, costume design, printmaking, animation and digital media. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, April 13
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Every Thursday through October 26. Covered open-air venue. No pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Genealogy 101: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Learn how to start a family search. Registration required; call 703-792-8380. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville. Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. PA provided. Musicians must bring their own instruments. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Ryan Jewel. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Trivia at Trouvaille: 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Friday, April 14
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
New Hope Solebury High School Concert: 10 a.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Homeschool Hangout: 1 to 3 p.m. For all ages/families. Join homeschool friends to relax and hang out. The library has free Wi-Fi, board games, video games and LEGOs. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Family friendly event; prizes suitable for kids and teens. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Stealin' The Deal. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Share talent. House PA system provided, but singers are encouraged to bring their own microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Cazhmiere.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sean Stanton.
Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas. 9 p.m. to midnight. Featuring Kevin Griffith.
Saturday, April 15
Saturday Farmer's Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Every Saturday through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Osprey Observation: 11 a.m. to noon. Join a ranger and get a closer look at these feathered fishermen and learn more about them. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Fishing Without a Rod: 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 3 to 4 p.m. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Artist Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Meet the artists and view the exhibit, "ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit.” The event includes live music, refreshments and a drumming demonstration by Carol Hartt. RSVP to: Tinyurl.com/AFInstructor. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Park Day at Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers needed to pick up litter, clean cemeteries and trail maintenance. Wear sturdy work shoes; bring gloves and sunscreen. Tools and snacks will be provided. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Black Author Expo Woodbridge: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family friendly and for all ages. Black writers are encouraged to participate in the festival to share their work, discuss their craft and expose readers of all ages to the great diversity of African American authors in the area. Clearbrook Center of the Arts, 2330B Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge. Free and open to the public.
Be a River Hero-Friends of the Occoquan River Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should bring gloves and bags to help tidy up the riverbank. Packaged snacks and bottled drinks will be provided. Wear sturdy shoes and proper attire for getting muddy. Occoquan Town Hall, 314 Mill St., Occoquan.
Choral Broadway Showcase: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets are $20 general public; $15 seniors; $5 students.
Live Music:
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur Duo.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Cracked Sky.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30. to 10:30 p.m. Featuring The Excellent Drivers.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Benjamin Weimer.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring 9th Gear Band.
Sunday, April 16
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Poetry Workshop: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Poetry writing activities. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Guess Who?: 1 to 2 p.m. Join rangers to learn who lives in the park and why. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Roving Ranger-Bushey Point Trail: 3 to 4 p.m. A Roving Ranger will roam the trails with interesting animal pelts and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Live Music
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. Noon to 6 p.m. Featuring Anthony Gill from noon to 2 p.m. and Rowdy Ace from 2:30 to 6 p.m.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Jacob Paul Allen.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke.
Monday, April 17
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will attendees get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages/families and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, April 18
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Tuesday Team Trivia: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Test knowledge and win prizes. Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Blane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Wednesday, April 19
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Comedy Night at Brew Republic: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Edward Bell and Ben Dailey talk about funny personal stories, interesting observations and silly thoughts that are relatable and entertaining for everyone. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free show.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “A Mother Would Know,” by Amber Garza. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. Six rounds with different topics. The winning team wins a prize. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Farm, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Karaoke Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Karaoke at Trouvaille: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Comedy Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Edward Bell and Ben Daily. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-night-brew-republic-bierwerks-tickets-581234426817
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.