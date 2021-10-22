UPCOMING EVENTS: Manassas cemetery tour, Occoquan ghost walk, symphony

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Pick Your Own Pumpkin Patch: Noon to 6 p.m. most days. The pumpkin patch will be open by appointment only this year. Appointments must be made after 7 p.m. the evening before you come. Register at www.yankeyfarms.com. No restroom facilities this year due to COVID. Yankey Farms, 4714 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Admission to the farm is free.
Friday, Oct. 22
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Great Pumpkin Party: 10 a.m. Parent/child event for ages 2 to 5. Wear favorite costumes. Enjoy games, music, dance, crafts and a snack. For more information, call 703-792-8650. Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center, 14300 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge. $20.
Cemetery Tours: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Hear the stories about noteworthy Manassas residents buried in the Manassas Cemetery. For information and tickets, call 703-257-8453. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. $5.
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Beginning Oct. 18, the Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets:$25.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Joker Duo. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring The Hackens. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Mega Paper Shred: 8 a.m. to noon. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge For Prince William area residents. Only confidential documents will be accepted. For more information, call 703-792-5328. Customers must wear a mask and stay in the vehicle. All items for shredding must be placed in the rear of the vehicle before coming to the shred location.. Free.
Movies in River Mill Park: 7 p.m. Featuring the Disney movie “Hocus Pocus.” Popcorn, candy and beverages will be available for purchase in the park. Bring chairs or blankets. Outside food is allowed; no glass containers or outside alcohol permitted. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. $5 for adults; ages 12 and under free.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra-Back to the Classics: 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets: $20, $16.
Florida Georgia Line-I Love My Country Tour: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Through the Eye of Ellis: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Have a guided experience with Rippon Lodge's Site Manager and author of the new book “Memory of Time.” Guests receive a complimentary copy of the book. Tours limited to 11 people. Social distancing suggested. Advanced reservations only at www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10 per person.
Trunk or Treat: 3 to 7 p.m. A parking lot filled with costumes, decorations and candy. RSVP by clicking "going" on the Facebook page so they know how many treats to provide. Premier Martial Arts, 7986 Crescent Park Drive, Gainesville. Free.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road Bristow.
Spirits of Liberia: 7 to 9 p.m. Family friendly historical talks, activities, and self-guided tours of the house. Reservations and masks are required; tour size is limited. Reserve at: https://cityofmanassas.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Tickets: $12; $6 for those under 12.
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Fee: $25.
Family Fun Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food trucks, vendors, children's activities, costume contest, bubble contest, pumpkin painting contest and more. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle.
All Hallows' Eve Candlelight Tours: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tours depart every 30 minutes. Not recommended for young children. Reservations required; call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $10 per person.
Car Seat Check Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Saving Prince William littles one car seat at a time. Reserve spot at https://savingprincewilliamslittles.com/events/. Dumfries Target, 4310 Fortuna Center Plaza, Dumfries.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Featuring Sam C. Jones. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music at Sinistral Brewing Company: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Kara and Matty D. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water, and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required, call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: $15 per person.
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. For tickets and information call 703-330-2787. Must provide proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test to attend. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Fee: $25.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Rowdy Ace Trio. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Oct. 25
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Trivia Night at The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm: 7 to 9 p.m. Six rounds each with a different topic including a Halloween themed round. Team that wins first place gets a prize. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Edible Halloween Treats: 11 a.m. To noon. For ages 3 to 6. Will be held in the Independent Hill pavilion, weather permitting. All supplies will be included. For more information, call 703-792-5668. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas. Free.
Trunk or Treat: 5:30 to 8 p.m. The mall will have vehicles parked throughout the Macy's parking lot decked out in Halloween decorations. Families can visit the cars, collecting candy at each stop while candy supplies last. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Danny Kensy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
