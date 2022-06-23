ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through November 17. Recurring monthly on the third Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Many Rooms Solo Mixed Media by DC Artist Zsudayka Nzinga: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through July 23. A collection of mixed media pieces based on the scripture "In my father's house there are many mansions/rooms" (John 14). For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Thursday, June 23
Fun at the Fountain: 10 to 11 a.m. Family friendly event. Featuring Jon the Magician. Virginia Gateway, 14017 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville. Free.
Bicycle Safety for Children: All day. Additional dates: Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25, Monday, June 27, Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29; same times. For children in grades K-5. Learn how to ride a bike safely. Pick up a kit to decorate a bicycle while supplies last. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Books on Tap: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Come for books and beer and discuss contemporary fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Enya Agerholm. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Acoustic Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Kevin Hvizdash. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Additional dates: Thursday, June 23; same times. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Teacher Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m. For all teachers. Happy Hour deals with a valid school ID. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Ladies Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Live music featuring Adriel Genet and more. Effingham Manor Winery, 14325 Trotters Ridge Place, Nokesville. $9 per guest.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Thursday, June 23; same times. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday, June 24
Spilled Ink: 7 to 10 p.m. Open mic night for local authors, poets, and scribblers. All are welcome. Jirani Coffee House, 9425 West St., Manassas. Free; purchase a cup of coffee to support the coffee house.
Friday Conservation Corps: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed, flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at:www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
The John Graham Cemetery: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Hear a local archaeological explorer talk about this lost property. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jacob Bennett. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Sean Tracy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play, prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, June 25
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
City of Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Manassas Farmers Market, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Silent Freedom-A Special Author Event: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. Aurea Franklin, Author, and Veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, will talk about her book “Silent Freedom.” Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Third-Party Voter Registration Training: 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual. The virtual training will be instructor led and participants can ask questions and learn about new laws relative to voting. Register at: https://bit.ly/3F62yWE.
Manassas Bee Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Taste fresh honey and mead. Dance with other bees and butterflies in costume. Enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Free.
Model Railroad-Northern VA NTRACK Club: All day. For all ages/families. Learn about railroad history and model railroading. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Paul Anka in Concert: 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $100, $80, $60.
First Responders Community Day and Car Show: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about a career with the Prince William County Police Department. Gar-Field Senior High School, 14000 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge.
Saturday Night Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Beatlegacy. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Music on Main: 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy a Yacht Rock Party with Capt. Seawalker. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Luck of the Draw Darts Tournament: 7 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. $10 cash entry.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring The Hackens Boys. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, June 26
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the U.S. Navy Band Country Current. Bring a chair or blanket. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Pump Up the Power: 3 p.m. Presented by PowerWorx Dance. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets- $15 adult, free for children two years and under.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Joker Band. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Rock Creek Revival. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, June 27
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels, teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, June 28
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
CC in the Park-Homeschool Science Play Dates: 11 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Manassas Classical Conversations Community. Stonewall Park, 8300 Stonewall Road, Manassas. Free.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, June 29
Teen Trivia-Stranger Things: 2 to 3 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Journey through all four seasons with fun questions and prizes. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tie-Dye T-Shirts: 3 to 4 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Tie-dye a shirt outside on the patio. Bring a T-shirt, some are available at the library. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
June's Musical Acts Open Mic Night at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Danny Kensy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.