"Painted Musings" Art Exhibit": Through June 10. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. ARTfactory is pleased to present “Painted Musings” an exhibition featuring a series of new paintings by American-Kurdish artist Lukman Ahmad. The paintings in this exhibit were inspired by classic Kurdish folkloric singing or Kurdish “epics.” Kurdish music is a central part of Kurdish culture, and epics are considered unique to Kurdistan. Traditionally, Kurdish folk songs are passed down orally, from generation to generation, as a means of preserving cultural history. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
BEACON for English Language and Literacy's 3rd annual Virtual Walkathon: May 1 to May 31. Walk, run or bike to support adult literacy in the community. Presented by Quaker Custom Homes. Proceeds of the walk benefit BEACON for English Language and Literacy, which provides English classes, U.S. Citizenship exam preparation and job readiness skills training for adults in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. Registration is now open. For more details, visit www.beaconliteracy.org/walkathon
Thursday, May 18
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Every Thursday through October 26. Covered open-air venue. No pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Aging Gracefully Expo: 8 to 11 a.m. Designed to provide resources for older Americans, their families and their caregivers. Potomac Mills Mall, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Freedom High School's Art Show: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Students will exhibit and display artwork they have done. Food provided and handmade by the culinary students. Garment designs from the fashion students, light music by the student string quartet and a concert by the high school band. Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road, Woodbridge. Free admission.
DNA Testing for Family History: 2 to 3 p.m. A genealogist describes DNA testing and how to analyze the results. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Karaoke Thursdays: 8 to 11 p.m. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Local talent welcome. No sign-ups required; free to attend and play. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Trivia at Trouvaille: 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night:7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, May 19
Fridays at 5 Concert Series: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Special Occasions Band. Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Presented by Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
Historic Town Tours: 7 to 8 p.m. Join local historians for a walk around the small community of Buckhall. For more information, call 703-792-4754. Buckhall United Methodist Church, 10251 Moore Drive, Manassas. Free.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Swan Lake: 7:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, May 20, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35, $25.
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will bring “Swan Lake,” the classic tale composed nearly 150 years ago by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, to the Hylton Performing Arts Center stage in May.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
ARTfactory's Pied Piper Theatre presents "School of Rock": 7 to 9 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, May 20, 7 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets available at: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $22.
May Jeep Monthly Meet-Up: 6 to 9 p.m. Meet new friends with old jeeps and new jeeps. Family friendly; food truck on site; dog friendly inside the taproom and outside. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring the Say What Again Band.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Doc Marten and The Flannels.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Ella Buettner.
Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Dan Collins Acoustic.
Saturday, May 20
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Dementia Conversations-An Education Program: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Presented by the Alzheimer's Association. For more information or to register, contact Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Anything's Pawsible 5K and Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Raise awareness and funding for children with special needs to gain access to service dogs. Music food; vendors; silent auction; raffles; kids' activities; and more. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Cost $5 to $20.
Ben Lomond Rose Garden Tea: 1 to 3 p.m. Have tea in the antique rose garden. Advance registration required; call 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $30 per person. The price of admission includes tea, light refreshments and a special talk about roses and spring flowers.
Kids to Park Day-Guided Canoe Paddle: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children must be at least 6 years old and accompanied by an adult. Paddles begin at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Spots are limited; pre-registration is required; call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
ORMA 2023 Blessing of the Fleet: Noon to 2 p.m. The Blessing of the Fleet is a centuries-old tradition where receiving a blessing from the local Clergy was meant to ensure a safe and bountiful season. Belmont Bay Harbor Marina, 11211 Reid Lane, Nokesville. Free.
An Evening of Comedy and Improv: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Pun-demics. Cash bar is available; doors open at 7 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Admission is $20 online; $25 at the door. Tickets available at: https://www.insidenovatix.com/events/an-evening-of-comedy-and-improv-with-the-pun-demics-5-20-2023/tickets
Taste of Jamaica: 1 to 9 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Admission $10; tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-jamaica-food-festival-2023-tickets-562810299757
Lukman Ahmad "Painted Musings" Artist Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Live music by Raad Alghalibi and refreshments. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Learn About Careers in Law Enforcement: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William Police Department. Officers from various specialties, including patrol, criminal investigation and women in leadership positions will be available to meet with attendees. Criminal Justice Academy, 13101 Public Safety Drive, Nokesville.
Woodbridge Flute Choir Spring Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. For all ages. No registration required. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Repair Cafe: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For all ages/families. Local experts and volunteers help repair household items. Patrons can also pick up repair kits such as sewing, eyeglass repair and more. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Mega Paper Shred: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Confidential document shred event for Prince William County residents. Residents can bring the equivalent of up to four boxes of paper for shredding on-site. No business or commercial shredding will be accepted. For more information, call 703-792-5328. Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Comedy Night at Cedar Run Brewery: 7 p.m. Reserve seats; free tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-showcase-at-cedar-run-brewery-tickets-624490847937. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Yoga on Tap: 10 to 11:30 a.m. For all experience levels; bring a mat. Registration fee includes yoga class and a pint of choice, brews, seltzers or root beer. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $15. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-on-tap-may-2023-manassas-taproom-tickets-570829876527
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Special Occasions.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Shane and Jackson.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.6 p.m. Featuring the Blue Bottleneck Band.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Keeton.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Alex Parez.
Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.6 p.m. Featuring Chipp Burg.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Pete Baker.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring the Medicine Man Band.
Sunday, May 21
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
2nd annual Armed Forces Day and Alzheimer's Longest Benefit Car Show: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All vehicle makes/models/years are welcome (motorcycles too). Residents will decide the "Best in Show" and present the trophies. Registration fee of $20 will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association. Pre-registration is encouraged; call 703-489-4724. Tribute at The Glen, 4151 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Admission is free, but donations on the day of the show would be appreciated.
Wiggly Worm Composting: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn how worms can benefit a kitchen and backyard. Be prepared to get dirty. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger-Bushey Point Trail: 3 to 4 p.m. A Roving Ranger will roam the trails with interesting animal pelts and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Craft Beer with A Craftsman: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet with a Craftsman to answer home repair or improvement questions. This is a community education event designed to answer general handyman questions with homeowners in the community. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music:
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke.
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring Shane and Jackson.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Chris Timbers.
Monday, May 22
Museum Kid Monday-Ben Lomond: 10 to 11 a.m. Bring a toddler to explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch. Programs include outdoor and indoor activities. Adults must be able to participate with children. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person.
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Reading to Dogs: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades K to 5 Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help participants get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia:7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, May 23
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Mackenzie Ryan. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation:6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Reading to Dogs: 4 to 5 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring a book or use one at the library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Wednesday, May 24
Kids Concert: 10 to 11 a.m. Live children's music. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Bereavement Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by the Spiritual Care Support Ministries. Each session will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one, a workbook, guided conversation and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP to 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow.
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Reading to Dogs: 4 to 5 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring a book or use one at the library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
One-Hit Wonders Music Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge; register a team and compete with other teams for prizes. Water's End Brewery, 14397 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge.
A+ Trivia at Great Mane Brewery: 7 p.m. Beers; fun questions. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring ShaneGamble. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
