UPCOMING EVENTS: Lucasville School Open House, town hall with the police chief

Upcoming Prince William events Feb. 3 to 9
Ongoing events
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021" Solo Exhibit: Through March 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the cumulative work of textile/fiber artist James Brown, Jr. Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Sketchbook Project: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Feb. 4, Saturday, Feb. 5, Monday, Feb. 7, Tuesday, Feb. 8 and Wednesday Feb. 9; same times. For grades 6 to 12. To participate, sign up to borrow a sketchbook, add artwork and return it. The library will display the sketchbooks in the library. Call 703-792-4800. Funded by Friends of the Library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Friday, Feb. 4
Souper Bowl 2022: 6 to 9 p.m. Annual soup competition. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. $10 for unlimited soup tastings. Tickets available at: historic-manassas-inc.ticketleap.com/8th-annual-souper-bowl/
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Fun Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For grades Kindergarten through fifth. Drop in and pick up a fun craft or activity from the kids’ area; no registration. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about African American history in Prince William County. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free; donations welcome.
The Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra: 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33, half price for youth through grade 12.
Rooftop Productions Auditions: 1 to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Feb. 6; same times. For the play, “Odd Couple,” by Neil Simon. Audition forms at www.virginiaartfactory.org or call Kimberly Kemp at 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas.
Artist Talk in Honor of Black History Month: 11 a.m. to noon. Virtual. Featuring James Brown, Jr. and his exhibit Capricorn Planetary Alignment 2020-2021. Presented by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Register at: https://bit.ly/PWCACDST_BHMArt to attend the talk.
Take Your Child to the Library Day: All day. For all ages and families. Scavenger hunt and pick up a craft bag to take home. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
AARP Tax Aide Services: 10 a.m. Additional times: 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m.; For adults. Free tax help by appointment only; call 703-792-8360. Masks required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Heart Health Month: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Local Fire and EMS staff will take a reading for you. For more information, call 703-792-5678. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Country Throwdown #2: 5 to 8 p.m. Live music from The Front Guys. Tickets available at: www.exploretock.com/thewineryatsunshineridgefarm. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring A Note To Self. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Cupcake and Beer Pairing: 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to allow for social distancing. For ages 21 and older. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $18 (plus service fee online); $25 at the door (limited number available). For information and tickets, call 571-208-0171.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Flights and Bites with Copper House Bakery: 1 to 2 p.m. Sampling of beers, desserts and chocolates. Tickets available online; call 703-753-3548 for more information. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket. $24 per person.
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV; bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Monday, Feb. 7
Crafts to Go: All day. For adults. Pick up a craft to go bag that includes all the supplies needed and instructions. No registration necessary; while supplies last. For curbside pickup, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Town Hall Forum: 6:30 p.m. Virtual. Featuring Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham. Members of the community can hear his plans and ask questions. Hosted by the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Pre-register at: https://bit.ly/34vdvTp for the Zoom link.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Preschool Play Date-Valentine's Day: 10 a.m. to noon. Families with preschool-age children are welcome for crafts, coloring, and a play area celebrating the U.S. Marines and Valentine's Day. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
DMV Connects: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several services are offered. Masks required. Walk-ins accepted. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
