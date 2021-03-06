Saturday, March 6
Fiesty, Friendly and Fearless-Women of the Lodge: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. This tour will focus on three or four of the ladies of Rippon Lodge, their lives, and their accomplishments. Masks required indoors and strongly suggested outdoors. Space is limited. For more information call 703-499-9812. $10 per person, children under 6 free.
Women's History Tours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Learn about the woman's role in the family, in society and how they lived in the 19th century. Tours are limited to seven people per tour and masks are required. Tours are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information, call 703-365-7895. $5 per person, children 6 and under free.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low- and middle-income with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for an appointment, 571-316-0493, leave your full name, phone number and preferred time for your appointment. Your call will be returned. Free.
Sunday, March 7
Dale City Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently.
Spring Nature Challenge: All day. Chinn Park Regional Library. Virtual. For all ages. Take a stroll around the neighborhood, park, or to your library and see how many of the listed items you can find to complete the Nature Walk Challenge. Collect your spring sightings on Beanstalk, online at pwcgov.org/library, or through Beanstalk Tracker app on your smartphone. Free.
Monday, March 8
Interfaith Discussion: 5-6 p.m. Potomac Community Library. Free. For adults, grades 6-12. Hosted by the Prince William Public Libraries and ICNA (Islamic Circle of North America). Speakers from different faiths will discuss their core beliefs, traditions and values. Audience will have an opportunity to ask the panel questions at the end. Call the library, 703-792-8330, for more information.
Celebrating Her Ability: All day. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Celebrate Women's History Month. Pick up a special bookmark about women who overcame challenges. Then fill out your own bookmark and tell about a woman who inspired you. Call the library, 703-792-8820, for more information.
Tuesday, March 9
AARP Tax Aide: 9:40 a.m.-5 p.m. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low- and middle-income with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for an appointment, 571-316-0493, leave your full name, phone number and preferred time for your appointment. Your call will be returned. Free.
Program Expand Your Universe-Emotional Healing 101: All day. For adults. Vitual. Learn the process of how to heal from loss, disappointment, and other emotional trauma. Learn techniques to promote emotional healing and how to move forward. Call the library, 703-792-4500, for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
Wednesday, March 10
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon-1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Reading to Dogs: 4:30-5 p.m. Virtual. For grades K-5. Practice reading aloud while making a new friend by reading to a therapy dog online. Call the library, 703-792-8360, for more information. Central Community Library. Free.
English Conversation: 7-8:30 p.m. For adults. Chinn Park Regional Library. Improve your speaking skills. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Registration is required, call the library, 703-792-4800. Free.
