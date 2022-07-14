ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through November 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Many Rooms Solo Mixed Media by DC Artist Zsudayka Nzinga: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through July 23. A collection of mixed media pieces based on the scripture "In my father's house there are many mansions/rooms" (John 14). For hours and more information call 703-330-2787.
Thursday, July 14
Dove's Landing Master Plan Meeting: 7:30 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William Parks Department. Attend the meeting to share views with the Parks Department. Comments are important. Edward L. Kelly Leadership, 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Take and Make Snacks for Teens: All day. Additional dates: Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16; same times. For grades 6 to 12. Pick up snack kit to take home and make. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Bicycle Safety for Children: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, July 15, Saturday, July 16, Sunday, July 17, Monday, July 18, Tuesday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 20; same times. For children in grades K to 5. Learn how to ride a bike safely. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Wanted: The Spotted Lantern Fly: 11 a.m. to noon. Additional dates: Tuesday, July 19; same times. Learn about the Spotted Lanternfly and steps to take to keep trees healthy and resilient. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 4 to 7 p.m. Featuring The Cold North. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday, July 15
Set Sail with Disney's Moana JR: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 16; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by the Pied Piper Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $12.
The Sweet Delilah Swim Club: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 16, Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23; 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 17 and Sunday, July 24; 3 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $25 for general admission; $20 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets/
The Sound of Music: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17; 2 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre and the Manassas Symphony Orchestra. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25 adult; $20 senior (55 and over), student (13 years of age and older), active and retired military; $15 youth (12 years and younger)
Groovy Nate: 4 to 6 p.m. For children of all ages. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed, flexible schedule. All are welcome, volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Furs, Feathers and Skulls … Oh, My: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, July 16
LTC Insurance Explained: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits, elimination periods, policy activation, waiver of premium and hospice waivers. A barbecue lunch will follow the presentation. RSVP to vhendrix@potomacplace.com by Thursday, July 14. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Place, Woodbridge.
Music on Mill Concert: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Up All Night. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free and open to the public.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
City of Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Manassas Farmers Market, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Artist Talk with Zsudayka Nzinga: 2 to 4 p.m. The artist will talk about his exhibit "The Many Rooms Mixed Media.” Call 703-330-2787 to RSVP. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Saturday Night Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring the Nighthawks Swing Band. Bring a blanket or chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
All That Fly-Birds, Butterflies, and More: 10 a.m. to noon. Guided naturalist walk. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to all.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Practice reading aloud to a therapy dog. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Fishing Without a Rod: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the fish that make their homes in the Potomac River using a seine net, one of the oldest fishing rods. Bring water shoes and comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
OneRepublic-Never Ending Summer Tour: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Whiskey Dogs. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring the Tyler James Band. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane and Jackson. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sunday, July 17
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the Kings Park Band. Bring a blanket or chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Low-Cost Rabies and Microchip Clinics: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For dogs and cats. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. Services available on a first come, first served basis until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Prince William County Government Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Cost per pet $1/rabies vaccine and $5/microchip.
Mutt Love Rescue Meet and Greet Adoption Event: 1 to 4 p.m. Food truck onsite. For more information, call 571-208-0171. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Jason Aldean-Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour 2022: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring the J&A Duo. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring the Joker duo. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 2 to 4 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Monday, July 18
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. For all ages and adults. All skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Colonial Games: 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, July 19
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Timmie Metz. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St. Manassas. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, July 20
Nature Paint: 3:30 to 5 p.m. For kids of all ages. Paint with materials from nature. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Pond Discovery: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Explore the life that exists in the pond while learning about the abundance of animals that call the ecosystem home. Use nets to catch animals and learn how to protect them. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “The Next Ship Home” by Heather Webb. For more information, contact LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 6 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.