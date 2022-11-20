ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Potomac Place Holiday Pies: Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care. Leave the baking to us this holiday season. Flavors: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Pumpkin Perfection, Apple-Cranberry Crumble, Sweet Potato (new this year), $10 each. Allow 48 hours between ordering and pick-up.
Advance payment is appreciated - cash or check is accepted. Contact Front Desk Patricia Mendez at 703-494-3817 or weekendmgr@potomacplace.com to place your order. Orders may be placed now through Nov. 11 for pick-up no later than Nov. 23. For more information, call Virginia Hendrix at 403-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Volunteers Needed for Rooftop Productions “A Christmas Carol, The Musical” : ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Opportunities: ushers, box office, run crew, lights and sound. Dates available are Nov. 26, 27, Dec. 2, 3, 4, and Dec. 9, 10, 11. Volunteering makes a difference in the success of programming. For more information, contact Kimberly Kemp at 703-330-2787 or kimberly@virginiaartfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
"Sunrise to Sunset": ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Dec. 17. This is a group art exhibition featuring over 40 plein air paintings by 18 local artists from the Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) group. "En plein air," or plein air painting is a 19th century French expression that means "in the open air," and it is the act of painting outdoors. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Holiday Wreath Workshop: 1 to 4 p.m. Make a wreath with Skeleton Key Treasures. Price includes all craft supplies and pint of beer. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-wreath-workshop-tin-cannon-brewery-tickets-429888737787. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. Tickets $60.
Thanksgiving Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are required; call 703-494-3817 by Nov. 16. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Future residents (outside guests) $20; resident family members $15; kids 6-12 years old $7; residents and kids under 6 eat free. Future residents who schedule a tour for the day of the event or in advance will receive two complimentary tickets.
Tea with Clara and Friends: 3 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $55.
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring J&A Duo. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Miss Moon Rising. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Nov. 21
Sushi-Rolling Basic Class: 6 p.m. Learn how to create restaurant worthy sushi rolls. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $55 per person. Tickets available at: https://www.classpop.com/cooking-classes/6768/sushi-rolling-basics-for-beginners.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a friendly atmosphere. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
NOVA Information Table: 2 to 4 p.m. For adults and grades 6 to 12. NOVA representatives will discuss program offerings, admissions process and receiving assistance. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Thanksgiving Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. The winning team gets a prize. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
4th Annual Thanks4Giving: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hosted by Tummy YumYum Gourmet Candy Apples. Guest entertainer is Mike Parker, American Idol contestant. Boxed Thanksgiving meal kits are first come, first serve. Tummy YumYum Gourmet Candy Apples, 9119 Church St., Manassas.
Thanksgiving Eve Party: 7 to 10 p.m. Karaoke; music; beer specials; and more. Bring friends and out-of-town guests. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Sinistral's 5th Anniversary Party: 3 to 11 p.m. Live music by Chris Rall at 3 p.m. and Smylin Jack at 7 p.m. Food available from Puccio's Pizza. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
