Upcoming Prince William Events Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, 2023
ONGOING EVENTS
Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: Through Jan. 30, 2023. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. The exhibit includes student work in these categories: Art and Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and Photography. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.Craft-to-Go Teen Winter Break Art Attack: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31; same times. For grades 6 to 12. Pick up a special Crafts-to-Go kit filled with random art supplies and materials. Then create your personal masterpiece and return it to the library by Dec. 31. Art will be displayed in January. While supplies last. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Scavenger Hunt-Feed the Dragons: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday Dec. 31, same times. For grades K to 5. Find the dragons hiding in the library. Complete the scavenger hunt and win a free book.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Far Away Duo. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Dec. 30
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring V-n-G Acoustic. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Holiday Lights at Neabsco Boardwalk: Neabsco Regional Park: 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge, Va. Last chance to see the holiday lights at Neabsco Regional Park. The light displays will be lit from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Tidewaters Cards and Collectibles at American Legion Post 364: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sports memorabilia for everyone. American Legion Post 364, 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge.
New Year's Eve Party: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Live DJ; full catered buffet; sparkling wine toast at midnight; party favors; and photo station. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. $75. Tickets available at: https://www.exploretock.com/thewineryatsunshineridgefarm/event/381176/new-years-eve-party.
New Year's Eve Party: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Champagne toast; buffet; live entertainment; party favors; photo booth; and more. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Tickets available at: https://www.showpass.com/new-years-eve-at-farm-brew-live
Sunday, Jan. 1
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All public libraries will be closed Sunday, Jan. 1 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Year's Day holiday.
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
First Day Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Guided hike with local historians. Pets are welcome; the trail is not accessible for strollers. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free; donations accepted.
First Day Hikes: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guided hike led by Leesylvania State Park experts. Dress for the weather; wear comfortable shoes; bring water. Leashed pets welcome on the trails. Not all trails are accessible for strollers. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fees will be waived for the day.
New Year's Day Worship: 10 to 11 a.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Monday, Jan. 2
Monday Night Bingo: 5 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Hot food available at snack bar. Coffee, iced tea and water provided free of charge. Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. Price $10 to $20.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
English Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a friendly atmosphere. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Journaling Workshop: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. A pen and a composition notebook will be provided while supplies last. Registration required; call 703-792-8820. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Leopold's Preserve Winter Lecture Series: 10 to 11 a.m. Valerie Huelsman, an Environmental Educator with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, will discuss the natural water cycle, what stormwater is and management strategies that can help to reduce pollution. Her talk will be followed by an optional walk through the Preserve. Villages of Piedmont II Clubhouse, 6770 Pinchot Lane, Haymarket. Free.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Karaoke Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 9 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Bailey Hayes. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.