Thursday, June 15
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Every Thursday, through October 26. Covered open-air venue. No pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
OmniRide Senior Summit: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Community partners will showcase their services and provide resources that are beneficial to older adults, their families and caregivers. Dr. A. J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Educate and Celebrate-Juneteenth Kit: All day. Additional dates: Friday, June 16, Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21; same times. Pick up a Juneteenth Kit to learn about and celebrate Juneteenth. Bracelets and bookmarks available while supplies last. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Coffee with a Cop: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meet Prince William County Police officers for coffee and conversation. Ask questions, talk about a neighborhood or share concerns. Barnes and Noble Cafe, 8117 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Coppelia and MORE!: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Academy. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. General admission $15.
Museum at the Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore objects from the Manassas Museum's collection and pick up a free take-and-make craft kit while supplies last. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night:7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Trivia at Trouvaille: 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Live Music:
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Boneshakers.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sean Stanton.
Friday, June 16
Fridays at 5 Concert Series: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Perfekt Blend. Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Presented by Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Free admission and parking.
Walking Tours of Historic Prince William Towns-Occoquan: 7 p.m. Join historians for a walking tour of historic Occoquan. For more information, call 703-792-4754. Mill House Museum, 413 Mill St., Occoquan. Free.
Fresh Music Fridays: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Twangtown Paramours. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Country Fest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, June 17. Live music all weekend. 2 Silos Brewing, 9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 to 10 p.m. Featuring Boyz of Summer.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jumpin' Willys.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Collective.
Saturday, June 17
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Coffee with a Cop: 9 to 11 a.m. The Manassas City Police Department will be on site for coffee, conversation and culture. Come out and meet them. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas.
The Art of Kokedama: 2 to 4 p.m. For adults. Make a Kokedama to take home. Supplies included. Participants will be handling mud so wear clothes that may get dirty. Registration is limited and required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Reading to Dogs: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Drop in; register at the desk. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Kehlani, Sy and UMI-Say It Out Loud 2023: 5 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Fishing 101: 9 a.m. Guests over the age of 15 are required to have a valid VA fishing license. All equipment is provided during the clinic. To register, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day-A Dig into the Past: 11 a.m. to noon. For children; adults are welcome. Join rangers for a fun, interactive, mock archeology dig. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guess Who?: 1 to 2 p.m. Join the rangers to learn who lives in the park and why. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Tree ID Hike: 3 to 4 p.m. Learn about trees and the ecosystems. Wear closed toe shoes and bring a reusable water bottle. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 5 to 6 p.m. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Prince William County During Reconstruction Bus Tour: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some walking will be involved. Lunch and transportation will be provided. Advance registration is required; call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $80 per person; tickets available at: https://www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms.
Puerto Rican Festival of Manassas: Noon to 10 p.m. Come celebrate the vibrant culture of Puerto Rico. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Manassas Third annual Juneteenth Celebration: 2 to 7 p.m. Family event. Food, vendors; music; games; and more. Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Drive, Manassas.
Music on the Mill: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Maggie Shot Burns. River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan.
Potomac Place's Third Annual Charity Car Show: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vehicle judging and trophy presentations by the residents; raffles; door prizes; food; and music. RSVP to 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Dancing Upon a Dream: Noon and 5 p.m. Featuring the Virginia Dance Center dancers. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $22 adults; free for children 24 months and under.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Rook Richards.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Pete and Chuck.
The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket. 7 p.m. LTD Reunion Show.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring the Working Man's Band.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. Noon to 3 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke.
Sunday, June 18
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Guided Morning Paddle: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. No paddling experience required; all participants must be 6 years and older. Spots are limited; reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear; bring sunglasses, sunscreen and water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Pond Discovery: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Wiggly Worm Composting: 1 to 2 p.m. Learn how worms can benefit a kitchen and backyard. Be prepared to get dirty. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Light Up the Night-Lantern Making Workshop: 5 to 6 p.m. For adults and children. See a demonstration and then make a lantern souvenir. All materials provided. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger-Bushey Point Trail: 5 to 6 p.m. A Roving Ranger will roam the trails with interesting animal pelts and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring Summer and Eric.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Mackenzie Roark.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 2 p.m. Featuring Hannah Grace Kelly.
Monday, June 19
Museum Kid Monday-Brentsville Historic Centre: 10 to 11 a.m. Bring a toddler to explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch. Programs include outdoor and indoor activities. Adults must be able to participate with children. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5.
2023 Prince William County Juneteenth Parade: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community organizations will march to the Dumfries Slave Cemetery. Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
Opossum Release: 9 a.m. For all ages. AERO animal rescue will be releasing rehabilitated opossums into the preserve. Meet at the observation deck on the west side of Thoroughfare Road. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, June 20
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Hilary Veltri. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation:6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
It's Game Night: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Bring a game or share one of the library's. Bring friends. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Dinosaurs with Dinoman: 2 to 3 p.m. For all ages/families. Magic, props and real dinosaur fossils. Dinoman and his raccoon sidekick, Reflex, will answer about dinosaurs and how fossils are created. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
English Conversation:10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Wednesday, June 21
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Dinosaurs with Dinoman: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages/families. Magic, props and real dinosaur fossils. Dinoman and his raccoon sidekick, Reflex, will answer about dinosaurs and how fossils are created. Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Tween Gardening Lunch Bunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For grades 5 to 8. Help with the garden library, learn and talk about gardening. Bring a lunch and eat in the garden, weather permitting. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Bereavement Support Group: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hosted by the Spiritual Care Support Ministries. Each session will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one, a workbook, guided conversation and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP to 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7-10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “Last Call at the Nightingale,”by Katharine Schellman. For more information contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
The Office Themed Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Water's End Brewery, 14397 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge.
A+ Trivia at Great Mane Brewery: 7 p.m. Beers, fun questions, good time all around. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music:
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jacob Ritter.
