ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Many Rooms Solo Mixed Media by DC Artist Zsudayka Nzinga: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through July 23. A collection of mixed media pieces based on the scripture "In my father's house there are many mansions/rooms" (John 14). For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Friday, June 17
Friday Conservation Corps: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Homeschool Social Group for Teens: 3 to 4:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Socialize with other homeschool teens and play games, do crafts and fun activities. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring V&G Acoustic. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Huntley. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, June 18
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
City of Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Manassas Farmers Market, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Juneteenth Celebration and BBQ: 1 to 6 p.m. Learn about the history of Juneteenth in Prince William County. Food, vendors, music, guest speakers, dancing, games and more. Merchant Park, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries.
Dog Days/Family Day at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family friendly event. Learn about the vital role dogs play in the Marine Corps and the community. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free admission and parking.
Hike with a Naturalist-Freshwater Ecology: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the freshwater systems and the critters that inhabit them. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free and open to the community.
2nd Annual Charity Car Show: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Car judging by the residents; raffles and door prizes; food; and music. All proceeds benefit the Disabled American Veterans Local Chapter 48 and Project Mend-A-House. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. For more information, call 703-494-3817. $25 entry fee per car; participants must arrive at Potomac Place by 9 a.m.
Dancing with Wonka: Noon and 5 p.m. Family friendly. Presented by the Virginia Dance Center dancers. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets- $22 adult; $14 Virginia Dance Center dancer; free 24 months and younger.
Movie in the Park: 8:30 to 10:45 p.m. For all ages. Featuring the movie Disney Pixar's “Luca” (PG). Bring a blanket and a picnic. Food trucks on site. Catharpin Regional Park, 4805 Sudley Road, Catharpin. Free.
Explore Neabsco Creek and the Potomac Heritage Scenic Trail: 10 a.m. Explore Neabsco Creek. Bring cameras, binoculars. RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-neabsco-creek-and-the-potomac-heritage-national-scenic-trail-tickets-348989154957. Free; donations are appreciated. Neabsco Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
17th Annual Jazz Festival: 4 to 9 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Tickets- $35 to $90. Tickets available at: https://historic-manassas-inc.ticketsleap.com/17th-annual-jazz-festival/
Heritage Brewery Crawfish Festival: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring the Louisiana Boys. Last public sale of crawfish for 2022. Pre-orders highly recommended. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heritage-brewing-company-crawfish-shrimp-etouffe-tickets-359828254997. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Cedar Run Brewery 3 Year Anniversary: Noon. Special beer and mead releases; axe throwing; classic car show; crafts; activities for kids; live music; comedy show at 8:30 p.m. (must be 18+); food vendors; giveaways. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Rowdy Ace Band. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Saturdays at Sinistral: 4 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jon Fritz. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Featuring Uncle Jesse. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, June 19
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Father's Day at the Farm: Noon. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring The Cellar Sessions. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Juneteenth parade: 3 p.m. Parade will walk along Cameron Street from Dumfries United Methodist Church to the Dumfries Slave Cemetery, where there will be a vigil in honor of the ancestors. A block party will follow with music and fellowship.
Monday, June 20
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All public libraries will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels, teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, June 21
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Bradley Rhodes. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Sip and Paint Networking: 4 to 6 p.m. Enjoy a relaxing session of painting with light refreshments. All proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Registration is required; call 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. $20 donation per person.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Cinema Club: 5 to 7 p.m. For adults. The group will watch “The Night of the Hunter” (1955) directed by Charles Laughton, followed by a discussion about the movie. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
Tailgate Tuesday-A Networking Event: 8 to 10:30 a.m. Network with Chamber Members from across the Prince William region. Register at: https://princewilliamchamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/eventcalendar/Details/tailgate-tuesday-636225. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free and open to the public to attend.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, June 22
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
From Cow to Cone-A Story Time: For ages 3 to 6. The library will read “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck's Ice Cream Wish,” then learn how ice cream is made and enjoy a sweet treat. Nokesville Library, 12993 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jamie McLean. Farm Brew Line, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
