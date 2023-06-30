Ongoing:
"The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks": Through July 29. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The ARTfactory presents “The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks”with50 photographs spanning over sixty years of the artist’s oeuvre. The exhibition will also address the artist’s history with the local and national chapters of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, June 29
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Thursday, through October 26. Covered open-air venue. Pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer:6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Prince William County Public Schools is Hiring:10 a.m. to noon. The Prince William County Public School System will have a recruitment table in the children's area of the library. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
The Bias Inside Us-A Smithsonian Exhibit: All day. Additional dates: Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1; same times. For students in grades 9 to 12.The exhibit is housed in the teen section of the library. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Dumfries Bus Shelter Beautification Project: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event brings together local artists, KPWB, the Town of Dumfries leadership and OmniRide. 3837 Graham Park Road, Dumfries.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m.Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia:7 to 9 p.m. CedarRun Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Trivia at Trouvaille: 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Open Mic Comedy:7:30 to 9 p.m. Presented by John Beatty. Comedy; craft beverages; and hard kombucha. This event will have adult themes, not suitable for children. Comedians must sign up at: https://forms.gle/wQ6G8GyHgFFupz41A. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, June 30
Fun at the Fountain:10 to 10:45 a.m. Featuring Rocknoceros. Bring something to sit on. Virginia Promenade Commons St., Gainesville. Free.
Ronald Dahl's Willy Wonka: 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m. Presented by Castaways Repertory Theatre. A. J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Tickets$10 to $20.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at:www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Guided Sunset Paddle: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 1; same times. All participants must be 6 years or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached.PotomacLibrary, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Art Lab for Teens: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Design and create a craft. Supplies provided. Registration is required; call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Friday Night Karaoke:7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Medicine Wind.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.6 p.m. Featuring Christopher Fotos.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Goodbye Vienna.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11 p.m. Featuring Not The Fathers Band.
Saturday, July 1
Saturday Farmer's Market:8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Independence Day Scavenger Hunt: All day. For adults. Additional dates: Saturday, July 3; same times. Follow the clues to find American History hidden on the shelves. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Riverside Crafts: 11 a.m. to noon. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area:5 to 6 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, July 2; same times. Arangerwill roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Karaoke Finals and Music Trivia:6 to 9 p.m. The six finalists compete for the cash and golden mic trophy. Plus, music trivia for all, and everyone can sing for fun. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Special National Live Stand-Up Comedy Show:7 to 9 p.m. Featuring comedians Mark Evans, Adam Lax and Jon Yeager. Seating is limited; tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/special-national-live-stand-up-comedy-show-at-craftworx-taproom-tickets-657275959087?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=lwAR1vODx59e0q.CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. Tickets $22.
Fourth of July Celebration:11 a.m. Live music; new beer release; food trucks. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Fourth of July Beer Festival:11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Live music; craft beers; local pop-ups; food trucks. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Special Occasions.
Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.3 to 6 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels Band.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Jagged Edge.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring the Working Man's Band.
Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket. 6 p.m. Featuring Indi Makeyzo.
Winery at LaGrange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Janna and Rob.
Sunday, July 2
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls… Oh, My: 3 to 4 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guided Museum Tour: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about Leesylvania's natural and human history on a guided tour through the museum and Discovery Room. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Books onTap Monthly Book Club:6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted byOrneryBeer Company and Prince William Library. The book for July is “Anatomy of Desire,” by L.R. Dorn. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. OrneryBeer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Sela Campbell.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Bethany Gates. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane.
Monday, July 3
Museum Kid Monday-Brentsville Historic Centre: 10 to 11 a.m. Bring a toddler to explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch. Programs include outdoor and indoor activities. Adults must be able to participate with children. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop:12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, July 4
Prince William County Libraries Closed: All day. All public libraries will be closed in observance of Independence Day.
Colonial Games:11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day:9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family event. Fun; food; games. 4395 Dale Blvd., Woodbridge.
Celebrate America:4 to 9 p.m. Food concessions; live music; face painting; caricature artist; fireworks; and more. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. No alcohol or open grills. No pets allowed. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas.
Stars and Stripes Rooftop Party:5 to 9:30 p.m. Private event. Food; beer; wine; live band; games. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Parking Garage, 9102 Prince William St., Manassas. Adults $50; children (10 and under) $25; reserved parking included.
Acoustic Tuesday:2 to 4 p.m. Featuring Scott Kurt. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
4th of July Celebration at Sinistral:Noon to 10:30 p.m. Live music; food truck on site; best view of the city's fireworks. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors.EavesdropBrewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas, 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring The Cold North.
Wednesday, July 5
Breast Cancer Support Group:6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
KidsConcert:10 to 11 a.m. Featuring Peter McCory. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14901 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday Walks at Bristoe Station Battlefield:7 to 8 p.m. Tour the park with staff and volunteers and learn its history. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free, donations encouraged.
EnglishConversation:6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome.BullRunLibrary, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
SpanishConversation:1to 2:30 p.m.For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
RiversideCrafts:11 a.m. to noon. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
