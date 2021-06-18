UPCOMING EVENTS: Inaugural Juneteenth parade, jazz fest in Manassas

Walking Tour of Historic Prince William Towns: 7 p.m. Visit Batestown, a historic African American town that played a significant role in Prince William County's history. Dress appropriately and bring water for portions of the tour will be off the trail. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Little Union Baptist Church, 17150 Mine Road, Dumfries. Free; donations welcome.
Fencing Fridays: All day. Virtual. For all ages/families. Introduction to the sport of fencing with Ms. Heather. For more information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library. Free.
Saturday, June 19
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Father's Day Tours-All Sites: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All dads that visit during Father's Day weekend will receive a complimentary tour of one of Prince William County's historic sites. Free refreshments available. For more information, call 703-792-4754. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per person; free for fathers and children under 6.
Juneteenth at Lucasville: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the schoolhouse to learn about the development of freedmen communities throughout Prince William County and the progression of education throughout the county. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free: donations welcome.
Prince William African American History Car Caravan Tour: 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Join local historians on a daylong tour exploring the stories behind the African American history of Prince William County. Participants will drive around to the different stops in their own vehicles. Reservations required; call 703-792-4754. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $10 per vehicle.
Tales from Rippon Lodge: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Listen to stories about the myths and legends of this historic site. Space is limited; reservations required; call 703-499-9812. Masks strongly suggested. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10 per person; children under 6 free.
Juneteenth inaugural parade: The first area parade commemorating Juneteenth kicks off at 7 p.m. from Dumfries United Methodist Church. The walking parade will follow a half-mile route down Cameron Street to King Street, ending with a candlelight vigil at the Dumfries Slave Cemetery behind Dumfries Elementary School.
Music on Mill: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Monallo. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free and open to the public.
16th Annual Manassas Jazz Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Live jazz music, wine, beer, and spirits from around the area. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Fee: Tickets $25-$130.
Virginia Dance Center-Dancing in Wonderland: 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The dancers tell the story of curiosity, dreaming, and adventure through the magic of dance. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Fee: Tickets $20.
Sunday, June 20
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the Prince William Community Band. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, June 21
Museum Kids Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 703-792-5618. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per child, ages 9 and under.
Take and Make Craft Kits for Teens: All day. For teens entering grades 6 to 12. No need to register; stop by the library and pick up kit while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Tuesday, June 22
Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Among the Willows. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Expand Your Universe-Creative Writing Workshop: All day. Virtual. For adults. Learn the techniques and practices that are common to all forms of creative writing. Call the library, 703-792-4500, to register or for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free.
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. For all ages and families. Meet in the WebEx Online Room for this program to build friendships, networks, and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Everyone is welcome. Email Ncolebank@pwcgov.org for questions and information. Haymarket Gainesville Library. Free.
Wednesday, June 23
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
