UPCOMING EVENTS: Ice skating, ax-throwing, trivia nights

Upcoming Prince William events Jan. 6 to 12, 2022
Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist, and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes, and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Off the Wall 18th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: Through Jan. 22. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 40 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. The exhibit includes student work in these categories: Visual Art, Poetry, Wearable Art, and the STEAM influenced category Arts and Technology. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Chess Exhibition: Noon to 5 p.m. For ages 5 and older. Battle International Chess Grandmaster Rashad Babaev. Players must know all rules of the game. Masks required to play. To register, go to: manassasmall.com/event/simultaneous-chess-exhibition. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Country Throwdown: 5 to 8 p.m. Live music from The Front Guys, featuring Tommy Bouch of Delta Spur and Rowdy Tolbert of The Rowdy Ace Band. Seating is limited. Tickets available atwww.exploretock.com/thewineryatsunshineridgefarm. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV; bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. The club meets the first Sunday of the month to discuss a monthly book selection. For more information, contact: jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, Jan. 10
Valentines for Veterans: All day. Stop by to color a valentine for a veteran. The program runs Jan. 10 to Feb. 4. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Regional Library Administrative Support Center, 13083 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Winter Social Axe Throwing League: 7 to 9 p.m. Twelve spots available. Bring own axe or use one at the brewery. All participants must wear closed-toe shoes. Sign up at https://www.axeaddicts.net/book-event and select "winter league." Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $140 a person.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks required. Registration is required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Family Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. For all ages/families. Enjoy a movie and some popcorn. Call the library for the movie title. Funded by Friends of the Library. Masks required. Registration required for each child; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge Free.
Beginner's Cross Stitch: All day. For adults. Check the collection of cross stitch books. Receive a free kit to get started when you check out one of the books. No registration; while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-8820. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on your card. You could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Come on out and enjoy some trivia. Bad Ass Pickles will be on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players; winning team gets a prize. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, Dec. 31
Prince William County Libraries: All libraries are closed today for the New Year's Day Holiday.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
New Year's Eve at the Republic: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. DJ with dance music, karaoke, door prizes and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. $15. Tickets available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/brew-years-eve-at-the-republic-tickets-227148225457
New Year's Eve Celebration: 9 p.m. To 1 a.m. Champagne, light hor d'oeuvres, dancing, door prizes. Attire is dressy casual. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. $50. Tickets available at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-winery-at-sunshine-ridge-farm-new-years-eve-bash-tickets-221389661437?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Saturday, Jan. 1
First Day Hike at Leesylvania: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dress for the weather, leashed pets welcome on the trails but not allowed in the visitor center. Not all trails are accessible for strollers. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fees waived for the day.
First Day Hike at Conway Robinson State Forest: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Self-guided hike on 5 miles of trails. Conway Robinson State Forest, Rt. 29 adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield, Gainesville. Free.
First Day Hike at Julie Metz Neabsco Creek Wetland Preserve: 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Self-guided winter hike. Julia J. Metz Wetland Bank, 15875 Neabsco Road, Woodbridge. Free.
First Day Hike at Manassas National Battlefield Park: 6 a.m. o 4:30 p.m. Manassas National Battlefield Park, 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas. Free.
First Day Hike at Neabsco Creek Boardwalk: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Self-guided hike. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
First Day Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Self-guided hike, the trail is not accessible for strollers. Leashed pets welcome. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free, donations accepted.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV, bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Monday, Jan. 3
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, Jan. 4, and Jan. 5, same times. Several services are offered. Masks required. Walk-ins accepted. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Memoir Writers: 10:15 to 12:30 p.m. For adults. The group meets to share their writing and offer encouragement and constructive criticism. Masks are required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
English Conversation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks required. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Reading to the Dogs: 4 to 5 p.m. For children in grades K-5. Practice reading aloud to a therapy dog. Masks required. Registration is required for all children; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on your card. You could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
