UPCOMING EVENTS: Hylton on the Hill shows, 'To the Point' colored pencil art exhibit

Ongoing: "To the Point" exhibit
The exhibit runs through Oct. 9. "To the Point" is a group art exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America. Artist-quality colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of "painting in color." The works included in this exhibition show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world. Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Friday, Sept.17
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Model Railroad Show: All day. The Prince William Model Railroad Club will have an extensive exhibit of model railroads. Masks are mandatory when entering the library. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Friends of Potomac Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books, audio books, DVDs and CDs. Masks are mandatory when entering the library. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Trivia Night in River Mill Park: 6 p.m. Bring a team of up to 6 people and rent 10 ft. space in a socially distanced picnic circle in the park. Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta will MC. Bring chairs or a blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m.; trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit Patriots for Disabled Divers. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trivia-night-in-river-mill-park-tickets-152541474657.
Oktoberfest at The Farm Brewery: 3 to 6 p.m. The Farm Brewery, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Hylton on the Hill: 4 p.m. Featuring the U.S. Army Band Downrange. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Free.
Lucasville School Open House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how students learned in a segregated society. Masks are required while indoors. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, Manassas. Free.
Model Railroad Show: All day. The Prince William Model Railroad Club will have an extensive exhibit of model railroads. Masks are mandatory when entering the library. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Friends of Potomac Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books, audio books, DVDs and CDs. Masks are mandatory when entering the library. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
45th Edgar Rohr Memorial Car Meet: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to antique vehicles and street rods 1996 and earlier. All attendees must comply with current COVID-19 restrictions and advisories. For more information, call 703-919-8343. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free spectator admission.
Manassas International Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Nativity of Our Lord Orthodox Church. American food, Greek food, Polish food, Ukranian food, Irish food, Slavic food. International DJ. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Manassas Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Parade: Noon to 1:30 p.m. For more information call 540-454-8210. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Oktoberfest at The Farm Brewery: 3 to 6 p.m. The Farm Brewery, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Hylton on the Hill: 4 p.m. Featuring the Bumper Jacksons. For more information, call 703-993-77759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Fee: $25 adult; $12.50 youth through grade 12.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required; call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: $15 per person.
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Fork in the Road. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Oktoberfest at The Farm Brewery: 3 to 6 p.m. The Farm Brewery, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, Sept. 20
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Protecting the Occoquan Reservoir Our Shared Water Source: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Virtual. Zoom meeting hosted by Prince William County and Dr. Stephen Souza. For more information, contact Ashley at 703-490-5200.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
The Black Crows: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Bingo Night at Sinistral Brewing Company: 7 to 9 p.m. Fun prizes. Masks required. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. Fee: Cost to play $5.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
