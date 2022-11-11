Upcoming Prince William Events Nov. 10 to 16
ONGOING EVENTS
Potomac Place Holiday Pies: Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care. Leave the baking to us this holiday season. Flavors: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Pumpkin Perfection, Apple-Cranberry Crumble, Sweet Potato (new this year), $10 each. Allow 48 hours between ordering and pick-up. Advance payment is appreciated - cash or check is accepted. Contact Front Desk Patricia Mendez at 703-494-3817 or weekendmgr@potomacplace.com to place orders. Orders may be placed now through Nov. 11 for pick-up no later than Nov. 23. For more information, call Virginia Hendrix at 403-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
"Sunrise to Sunset": ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Dec. 17. This is a group art exhibition featuring over 40 plein air paintings by 18 local artists from the Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) group. "En plein air," or plein air painting is a 19th century French expression that means "in the open air," and it is the act of painting outdoors. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, through Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open April 3 to Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open April 7 to Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
The United States Army Band Pershing's Own: 7:30 p.m. The band will present a patriotic Salute to Veterans. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Community Writing Challenge NaNo-Wri-Mo: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Nov. 11; Saturday, Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Monday, Nov. 14; Tuesday, Nov. 15; and Wednesday, Nov. 16; same times. For adults. Celebrate National Novel Writing Month with us by joining our writing challenge. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Special Event-Hiking Safety: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Nov. 11; Saturday, Nov. 12; Monday, Nov. 14; and Tuesday, Nov. 15; same times. For adults and grades 6 to 12. Test knowledge of safely walking in the woods. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Heritage Hunt Fine Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Unique and one-of-a-kind creations made by Heritage Hunt Artists and Crafters. Raffles. Heritage Hunt Club House, 6901 Arthur Hills Drive, Gainesville. Free entry, plenty of parking.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, Nov. 11
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring V&G Acoustic. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Dan Collins. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Matt Johnson. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Nov. 12
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Before the Bench at Brentsville: 7 to 8 p.m. Not suitable for young children. Learn about the criminal justice system in a different era. Advance registration is suggested because space is limited; call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $10 per person.
Family Day-Thank You for Your Service: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Special activities and programs in honor of Veterans Day. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Rippon Lodge Game Day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities may not be suitable for children under 5. Play both period and holiday games. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Nova Plein Air Artists Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Presented by the ARTfactory. RSVP to: www.tinyurl.com/NPAAReception. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra-Salute to the Military: 8 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $48, $41, $28; half price for youth through grade 12; free for veterans and servicemembers with ID.
Library Birthday: 1 to 2 p.m. Celebrate Prince William Public Libraries' 70th birthday with family friendly party fun, games, a scavenger hunt and cake. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Hike Through History: 11 a.m. to noon. Follow a ranger and learn about the people, places and events that make Leesylvania State Park unique. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Food Truck Festival: Noon. Family event. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Levi Stephens. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Mackenzie Ryan. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Bethany Gates. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
7th Annual Thrashgiving VII-Metalheads Help Wounded Veterans and the Hungry: 4 p.m. All proceeds help feed the hungry as well as in observation of Veterans Day. We will be helping support the nonprofit Operation Finally Home who provides mortgage-free homes to service members and their families who have become wounded, ill or injured as a result of their service in the defense of our country. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 p.m. Featuring The Cellar Sessions. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Sugar Skull! A Dia de los Muertos Musical Adventure: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Recommended for ages 4 and up. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $15.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Chris Timbers. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Nov. 14
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help one get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
NaNoWriMo Cafe: 5:30 to 7 p.m. For adults. Gather with fellow writers and NaNoWriMo participants to commiserate, critique and compose in our dedicated writing lounge. Enjoy snacks and relaxing music. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
English Conversation: 10 to 12 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. For adults. Register online at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Hosted by DJ Stevie K. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Christmas Wreath Workshop: 7 to 10 p.m. Make a Christmas wreath; everything is included. For more information, call 703-594-0420. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “A Botanist's Guide to Parties” by Kate Khavari. For more information, contact: LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Dennis Wayland. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.