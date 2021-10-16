UPCOMING EVENTS: Haymarket Day, Fiddler on the Roof, Dracula

Ongoing events
The USMC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Through Oct. 15. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Learn more about the Marine Corps' Hispanic heritage displayed in the museum by visiting the exhibits. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wild Webs Freeform Fiber Art: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork: “50-Years of Flower Power.” Freeform fiber art is unrestrained by patterns, techniques, materials, shapes and/or colors. A sample of freeform crochet, beading and weaving creations, most of which are jewelry pieces.
Pick Your Own Pumpkin Patch: Yankey Farms, 4714 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. The pumpkin patch will be open by appointment only this year, noon to 6 p.m. Appointments need to be made after 7 p.m. the evening before you come. Go to the website to register: www.yankeyfarms.com. No restroom facilities this year due to COVID. Free admission to the farm.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
32nd Annual Haymarket Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hometown street festival. Parade featuring local schools, performers and law enforcement. Beer garden sponsored by 2 Silos as well as food vendors. Rain or shine. Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket. Free.
Jason Aldean-Back in the Saddle Tour 2021: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Fee: Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer's: 9:30 to 11 a.m. The walk will be held outside. Safety protocols will be in place. For more information, call 703-766-9025. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Fall Festival at Davis Ford Crossing: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Family friendly. Music, trick or treating, games, pumpkin decorating, photo booth and more. Davis Ford Crossing Shopping Center, 9890 Liberia Ave., Manassas.
Dracula: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. For tickets and information, call 703-791-0627 or email:heather@manassasballet.org. Tickets $25.
Fiddler on the Roof, Jr: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas. Presented by the Pied Piper Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787.
Health and Wellness Expo 2021: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Health screenings, financial and wellness tips, vendors, blood pressure screenings, fire, police safety, door prizes and more. Hylton Boys and Girls Club, 5070 Dale Blvd., Dale City. Free and open to the public.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Uncle Jesse. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Fall Family Fun Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Family friendly. Bonfires, smores, hayrides, and activities for everyone. Dress warm. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Collier via email at k.collier@manassasparkva.gov. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Fiddler on the Roof, Jr: 4 p.m. Presented by the Pied Piper Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas.
Dracula: 3 to 5 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. For tickets and information, call 703-791-0627 or email: heather@manassasballet.org. Tickets $25.
Crafts-n-Drafts Fall Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food trucks, craft beer, local artists, crafters and makers. Manassas Mall, Macy's Parking Lot, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water, and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required; call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Monthly Naturalist Walk-Fall Ecology: 10 a.m. to noon. Free and open to the public. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring Sidewalk Soul. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Oct. 18
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 1:30 to 7 p.m. Dominion Valley Country Club, 15200 Arnold Palmer Drive, Haymarket.
College Fair: 6 to 8 p.m. Colgan High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring Bailey Hayes. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Wine and Nine: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Piedmont Club, 14675 Piedmont Vista Drive, Haymarket. A day of networking and team building, team and contest prizes, wine tasting at the holes. For information and tickets contact: jvallimont@pwchamber.org or call 571-765-1874. $100 per player.
