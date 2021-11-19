UPCOMING EVENTS: Gobble Up Turkey Trot, Occoquan tree lighting, annual Holiday Shoppe in Haymarket

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Friday, Nov. 19
Mason Opera Performance: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Mason Opera performs Pauline Viardot's opera Cendrillon. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. $15, $10, $5.
Annual Holiday Shoppe: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by the Haymarket Town and Country Garden Club. Fresh Thanksgiving table arrangements, home baked goods, wreaths and Christmas decorations. A homemade, knitted afghan will be raffled. For more information, call 703-754-9085. Prince William Fire Station 15, 3510 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
American Revolution Campfire Stories: 8 to 9 p.m. Brentsville Historic Courthouse Center. 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Enjoy a campfire and listen to heroic and inspiring tales of Prince William residents during the American Revolution. For more information or to register, call 703-365-7895. $5 per person.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 6 p.m. Featuring the Joker Duo. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Sons of Pirates. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Mason Opera Performance: 3 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Mason Opera performs Pauline Viardot's opera Cendrillon. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. $15, $10, $5.
Occoquan Annual Tree Lighting: 8 p.m. Town Hall, 314 Mill St., Occoquan.
Senior Thanksgiving Dinner: Noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 703-494-4304. American Legion Post 364, 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge.
Annual Holiday Shoppe: 1 to 5 p.m. Presented by the Haymarket Town and Country Garden Club. Fresh Thanksgiving table arrangements, home baked goods, wreaths and Christmas decorations. A homemade, knitted afghan will be raffled. For more information, call 703-754-9085. Prince William Fire Station 15, 3510 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Fill a Police Vehicle Toy Drive: 10 a.m. Toy drive benefiting Quantico Toys for Tots. Donate a new (unwrapped) toy to help the underprivileged in the community this holiday season. Dumfries Walmart, 17401 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dumfries.
An Evening with the Pun-demics: 7:30 p.m. Comedy improvisation night. All attendees at indoor performances at the ARTfactory must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages 2 and up. For more information, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory's Kellar Family Theater, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $15. Tickets available at: VirginiaARTfactory.org/Tickets.
Science Fiction Book Discussion Group: 2 to 4 p.m. The group meets to share impressions of a classic or new speculative fiction title. Masks are required. For more information, call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 11 a.m. To 2 p.m. Featuring Ryan Paladino. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music at Tucked Away Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Will Fulton. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music at Tin Cannon Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m. Live music by RadioNV. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Gobble Up Turkey Trot: 9:30 a.m. Turkey Trot 10K or 1 mile. Open to runners ages 8 and over. The festive finish includes a petting zoo and award presentations of frozen turkeys and pumpkin pies, courtesy of Wegmans. Marine Corps Marathon, Lejeune Overflow parking lot, Quantico, 3399 Russell Road, Quantico. Register at: https://www.marinemarathon.com/events/turkey-trot
Sunday, Nov. 21
Mason Opera Performance: 3 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Mason Opera performs Pauline Viardot's opera Cendrillon. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. $15, $10, $5.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required; call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Monthly Naturalist Walk-Old Homesites: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free and open to the community. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Tis the Season Wreath Workshop: 1 to 4 p.m. Come create a wreath for the holidays. Tickets include 1 pint of beer. For more information, call 571-408-5900. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. $60 per person. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tis-the-season-wreath-workshop-tin-cannon-brewing-co-tickets
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Billy Coulter. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Adoption Day at Ornery Beer Taproom: 1 to 3 p.m. Adoption day with Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation. Find your forever pet and best friend. For more information, call 571-208-0171. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Sunday Cornhole: 1 to 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Monday, Nov. 22
DMV Connects: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several services are offered. Masks required. Walk-ins accepted. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
DMV Connects: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several services are offered. Masks required. Walk-ins accepted. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Trivia Night at Ornery Beer Taproom: 7 to 9 p.m. Come play and see if you can win. Test knowledge. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Bailey Hayes. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on card. You could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cheers to 4 Years -- Sinistral's Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 11 p.m. Live music by Christopher Rall at 3:30 p.m. and Smylin Jack at 7 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
