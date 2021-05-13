UPCOMING EVENTS: 'Giselle' ballet at Hylton, Nokesville Day, Marine Corps museum reopens

Thursday, May 13
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill RD, Nokesville. Join for free, play for as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Friday, May 14
Manassas Ballet Theatre-Giselle: 7:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The romantic ballet will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. For more information call 703-257-1811 or go to manassasballet.org. Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35.
Saturday, May 15
Manassas Ballet Theatre-Giselle: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The romantic ballet will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. For more information call 703-257-1811 or go to manassasballet.org. Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35.
Hylton at Home Story Corner: "Khalida and the Most Beautiful Song": 10:15 a.m. Virtual. Presented by the Hylton Performing Arts Center and the Prince William Public Library System. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information call 703-993-7759. Free.
(Re)Imagine Your Museum Community Meeting: 11 a.m. to noon. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. View plans and share your voice on the Museum's renovation. The meeting will be held outdoors in the museum's courtyard. For more information call 703-257-8453.
Brentsville Jail Exhibit Grand Opening: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. following by tours and programming at the site. For more information call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free, donations welcome.
Nokesville Day 2021: 11 a.m. Parade begins at 11 a.m. following by a day of fun for adults and children. Activities, moon bounce, food, crafts, vendors and more. For more information email: nokesvilledayevent@gmail.com. Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville.
2021 Occoquan Blessing of the Fleet: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historic Occoquan, Mill Street, Occoquan. Dedicated to the memory of Patricia Croft who was devoted to the service of others.
Sunday, May 16
Manassas Ballet Theatre-Giselle: 3 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The romantic ballet will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. For more information call 703-257-1811 or go to manassasballet.org. Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, May 17
National Museum of the Marine Corps Reopening: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. The museum will reopen today to the public. Masks are required for ages 6 and older. Follow instructions from staff and docents who are focused on keeping everyone safe. Free.
Museum Kids Monday: 10-11 a.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information call 703-792-5618. $5 per child, ages 9 and under.
Beyond Basics-Lightroom 102: 7-8:30 p.m. Virtual. For adults. Go beyond the basic lightroom and learn creative ways to make your photos shine with the Prince William Photography Club. Call the library, 703-792-8740, for more information or to register. Montclair Library. Free.
Tuesday, May 18
Sudley Road third-lane project information meeting: 7-8 p.m. Virtual. Sign up for Zoom meeting at: https://form.jotform.com/211095451632147. For more information call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas. Free.
Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7-8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Featuring Brian Harris.
Wednesday, May 19
Ride of Silence-Manassas City: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hastings Marketplace, 10060 Market Circle, Manassas. Participate in the annual international Ride of Silence. Six miles, for cyclists of all levels, ages 10 and up. Honor cyclists injured and killed on the road and educate drivers about cyclist safety. Wear white, if possible, helmets are mandatory. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Join for free, play as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Join for free, play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Join for free, play as little as $33 per round, cart included.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
