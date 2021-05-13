You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPCOMING EVENTS: 'Giselle' ballet at Hylton, Nokesville Day, Marine Corps museum reopens

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_Lifestyles_Giselle_1.jpg

Manassas Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse scenes from “Giselle,” which will be performed before limited audiences on May 14-16. 

 submitted

Thursday, May 13

Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill RD, Nokesville. Join for free, play for as little as $26 per round, cart included.   

Friday, May 14

Manassas Ballet Theatre-Giselle: 7:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The romantic ballet will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. For more information call 703-257-1811 or go to manassasballet.org. Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35.

Saturday, May 15

Manassas Ballet Theatre-Giselle: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The romantic ballet will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. For more information call 703-257-1811 or go to manassasballet.org. Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35.

Hylton at Home Story Corner: "Khalida and the Most Beautiful Song": 10:15 a.m. Virtual. Presented by the Hylton Performing Arts Center and the Prince William Public Library System. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information call 703-993-7759. Free. 

(Re)Imagine Your Museum Community Meeting: 11 a.m. to noon. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. View plans and share your voice on the Museum's renovation. The meeting will be held outdoors in the museum's courtyard. For more information call 703-257-8453.     

Photo_History_BrentsvilleCourthouse.jpg

Some remnants of the Brent Town tract and the old Brentsville remain, including the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center.

Brentsville Jail Exhibit Grand Opening: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. following by tours and programming at the site. For more information call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free, donations welcome. 

Nokesville Day 2021: 11 a.m. Parade begins at 11 a.m. following by a day of fun for adults and children. Activities, moon bounce, food, crafts, vendors and more. For more information email: nokesvilledayevent@gmail.com. Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville.

2021 Occoquan Blessing of the Fleet: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Historic Occoquan, Mill Street, Occoquan. Dedicated to the memory of Patricia Croft who was devoted to the service of others.

Sunday, May 16

Manassas Ballet Theatre-Giselle: 3 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The romantic ballet will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. For more information call 703-257-1811 or go to manassasballet.org. Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35.

Photo_Feature_FarmersMarket_3.jpg

Locally grown summer produce at the Dale City Farmers Market, which accepts SNAP benefits.

Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if you are sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. 

Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.    

Monday, May 17

National Museum of the Marine Corps

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Dec. 25.

National Museum of the Marine Corps Reopening: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. The museum will reopen today to the public. Masks are required for ages 6 and older. Follow instructions from staff and docents who are focused on keeping everyone safe. Free.

Museum Kids Monday: 10-11 a.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information call 703-792-5618. $5 per child, ages 9 and under.  

Beyond Basics-Lightroom 102: 7-8:30 p.m. Virtual. For adults. Go beyond the basic lightroom and learn creative ways to make your photos shine with the Prince William Photography Club. Call the library, 703-792-8740, for more information or to register. Montclair Library. Free.

Tuesday, May 18

Sudley Road third-lane project information meeting: 7-8 p.m. Virtual. Sign up for Zoom meeting at:  https://form.jotform.com/211095451632147. For more information call 703-257-8456. City of Manassas. Free.

Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7-8 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Featuring Brian Harris.

Wednesday, May 19

Ride of Silence-Manassas City: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Hastings Marketplace, 10060 Market Circle, Manassas. Participate in the annual international Ride of Silence. Six miles, for cyclists of all levels, ages 10 and up. Honor cyclists injured and killed on the road and educate drivers about cyclist safety. Wear white, if possible, helmets are mandatory. Free.

Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Join for free, play as little as $26 per round, cart included. 

Spark Golf leagues

Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Join for free, play for as little as $9 per round.    

Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, which is a nine-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Join for free, play as little as $33 per round, cart included.    

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisureCity of Manassas. Free.   

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters