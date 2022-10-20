ONGOING EVENTS
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, through Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
"Entre Dos Mundos" by David Amoroso: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Nov. 5. David Amoroso shows his admiration for Latin culture through his artwork. His artistic passion is divided between painting, photography, and block and screen prints. Although the majority of David’s work is dedicated to painting iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture through his work. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
A Night of Elegance: 6 to 8 p.m. Celebrate Potomac Place's 35th Anniversary. Hors d'oeuvres; music; dancing. RSVP to 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Special Event-Halloween Safety: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Oct. 21, Saturday, Oct. 22, Sunday, Oct. 23, Monday, Oct. 24, Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26; same times. For Grades K to 8. Learn to walk safely in the neighborhood and pick up a craft kit. Supplies limited. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Library Food Distribution: 4 to 7 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the fooddistribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Tracing American Ancestors Before 1850: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Before 1850, the lack of census detail and official vital records can make genealogy difficult. Learn sources and techniques to overcome the barrier. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Halloween Ladies Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Live music by Adriel Genet; autumn spiced cider;fire pits; Studio Luxe Boutique; Little Lady Grill food truck. Halloween costumes encouraged but not required. Ticket includes a glass of wine and entry for a live raffle. Walk-in's welcome but will not be included in the giveaway. Tickets available at: www.exploretock.com/effinghammanor/event/368965/ladies-night-gents-welcomed. Effingham Manor Winery, 14325 Trotters Ridge Place, Nokesville. $9 per guest.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
DJ Rockstar Karaoke: 7 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 5 p.m. Featuring Devin Breithaupt Duo. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Oct. 21
Spirits of Brentsville Haunted History Trail: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Oct. 22; same times. Advanced registration is recommended; space is limited. Groups leave every 20 minutes. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms or at 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $15 per person.
Movie in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring “Beetlejuice” (PG13). Bring chairs or blankets. Popcorn, candy, and kid and adult beverages will be available for purchase in the park. River Mill Park 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Tickets are $10 each or 2 for $15. Kids 12 and under are free.
Bull Run Mountain Conservancy's 23rd Annual Halloween Safari: 7 to 8 p.m. For all ages. After the hike relax by the bonfire and listen to live music. Bring a flashlight and walking shoes. Register at: www.brmconservancy.org/bookings-checkout/23rd-annual-halloween-safari-oct-21/book . Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Tickets $10.
Friday Conservation Corps: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Manassas Cemetery Tour: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Explore the cemetery and learn about some notable Manassas residents. Manassas Cemetery, 9317 Center St., Manassas. Tickets $7 per person.
English Conversation Club: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills; speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Finding Mindfulness: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For adults. A licensed art therapist will teach one how to find grounding, reduce stress and improve sleep. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Fall Photo Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23; same times. Complete a self-guided photo scavenger hunt. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Monthly Jeep Meet-Up: 6 to 9 p.m. Meet new friends with old jeeps and new jeeps. Family friendly, food truck on site, dog friendly inside the taproom and outside. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring More More More. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries.
Fun Markets: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-344-8505. Potomac Mills Commuter Lot, 2704 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
Farming the Fall Harvest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Help harvest Ben Lomond's two kitchen gardens. Bring gloves and wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person; kids under 6 are free.
Historic Cemeteries of Western Prince William Car Caravan Tour: 9 a.m. to noon. Join local historians and explore three local cemeteries. Dress appropriately and bring water. Advanced registration is required; call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $10 per person.
Barktober: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye. Animal adoptions; pet-friendly photo booth; resources for pet owners; and more. Tackett's Mill, 2241 Tackett's Mill Drive, Woodbridge.
ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre Production: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Oct. 23; 3 p.m. Featuring “Cats:Young Actors Edition.” Face coverings are recommended, but audience members will not have to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 Test. The cast will perform without masks. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets/ or call 703-330-2787. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas. $20 per adult; $16 per child.
ARTfactory's 1st Annual Haunted Hollows Ghost Tour: 7 to 8:15 p.m. Family friendly. Halloween music, dancing, treats, games and photo booth. Tickets available at: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets/.ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 per adult; $18 per child.
Volunteer Pond Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon. Gloves, grabbers and trash bags provided. Volunteers encouraged to wear waterproof boots/shoes. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra-Celebrations: 7:30 p.m. The Manassas Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the beginning of its 30th season. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $25 adult; free for students (through college).
Jazz and Jazzology: 2 to 3 p.m. For all ages. Featuring Doc Conrad and The Band. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Chinn Park Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For all ages. Book sale; games; food trucks; demonstrations; prizes; giveaways; and more. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Saving Prince William's Littles One Car Seat at a Time: 9 a.m. to noon. Car seat check. Target Dumfries, 4310 Fortuna Center Plaza, Dumfries.
Spooky Yoga on Tap: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wear a Halloween theme ensemble and bring mat. Registration fee covers the class and a beverage. Tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-on-tap-october-2022-manassas-taproom-tickets-396858022027. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Ct., Manassas. $15.
One Hot Mess Final Show of 2022: 6 to 10 p.m. Final show of the season at The Farm Brewery. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring David Davol. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Ela and Catbone Face. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Live Music: 2:30 to 6 p.m. Featuring Juniper Lights. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Mummenschanz: 7 p.m. Spectacular large-scale masks, clever puppetry, and inventive use of shadow and light delight the whole family in Mummenschanz's "50 Years." For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $50, $43, $30, half price for youth through grade 12.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 1 to 2 p.m. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Create Your Own Pumpkin Terrarium: 2 p.m. Class is beginner friendly; no experience needed; all materials will be provided. Tickets are available at: www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-own-pumpkin-terrarium-at-ornery-brewery-manassas-tickets-430105385787. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $45.
Sunday Cornhole: 2 to 7 p.m. Hosted by Seth Rimmer and DMV Cornhole. All skill levels welcome. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 per person.
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring Matt Waller. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Ellis Griffin. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Oct. 24
The Tween Scene: 5 to 6 p.m. For grades 6 to 8. Hang out; have a snack; make a craft; sample the bizarre. Monclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help one get ready to apply for citizenship. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
You and Your "Stuff": 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Learn how to transition memories to the next generation. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop locally and support the community. Tackett's Mill Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Community Services Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For adults. The fair will highlight local community assistance to residents of Prince William County. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
American Red Cross Blood Drive: Noon to 5 p.m. For adults. Register online at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule apan ntment. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Library Food Distribution: 1 to 2 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Teen Advisory Group: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Help plan library events and spend time with other teens. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Reading to Dogs: 4 to 5 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring own book or use one at the library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Christy Lynn Duo. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Congressional Candidates Meet and Greet: 7 to 9 p.m. Virtual. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host a meet-and-greet for District 7 and District 10 Congressional candidates. Registration is required; go to: https://bit.ly/3RTtjlJ to register. Registrants will receive a confirmation email with the meeting link. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to: https://bit.ly/3Mb9yVq. PWCAC DST, Woodbridge.
