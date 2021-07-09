UPCOMING EVENTS: Garden Bros. circus, WW II weekend at Rippon Lodge

Friday, July 9
Take and Make Craft Kits for Teens: All day. For teens entering grades 6 to 12. No need to register; stop by the library and pick up a kit while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Dinosaurs with Dinoman: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Virtual. For all ages. Imagine dinosaurs have returned and go on a fun and informative trip through the Mesozoic era. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library. Free.
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus: 1 to 9 p.m. This circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years, making them the oldest largest circus in North America. For more information, call 941-343-2378. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Fee: Adults $14.50 to $55.00; free for kids.
Saturday, July 10
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
"Vettes for Vets" Car Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music, food, vendors, prizes, and tours of the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run. All corvette show participants will register on-site starting at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Chuck Berge at 703-629-0206. Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, 16013 Waterfall Road, Haymarket. Fee: $20 registration fee.
On These Walls-Graffiti at Ben Lomond: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours will focus on the visible and invisible graffiti that still marks the walls. Who were the people and why and when did they do it. Learn about the Civil War history. Masks are required when indoors and are recommended when outdoors. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Fee: $5 per person; free for children under 6.
Summer Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Zac Quintana and The Sage. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
World War II Campfire: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Listen to stories about World War II around the campfire. Space is limited, masks strongly recommended for outdoors. Registration is required, call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10 per participant.
World War II Weekend at Rippon Lodge: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about the daily life of soldiers. House tours, crafts, weapons, tactical demonstrations and more. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Free; donations accepted.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Drop Off Day: 8 a.m. to noon. Free service provided for City of Manassas residents. No commercial waste will be accepted. For more information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
The Marvelous Mundane Meet the Artists Reception: 2 to 4 p.m. Meet Max-Karl and Ellen Verdon Winkler and see their artwork. For more information, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Dog Days of Summer: 2 to 4 p.m. Join the Manassas Park City Library and bring a dog to the dog park for tricks, treats and tales. Manassas Park Dog Park, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus: 1 to 9 p.m. This circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years, making them the oldest largest circus in North America. For more information, call 941-343-2378. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Fee: Adults $14.50 to $55.00; free for kids.
K2-A Performance of Poetry and Painting-Jean C. Smith Amphitheater: 3 p.m. Picnic style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Fee: Ticket prices vary.
Sunday, July 11
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
World War II Weekend at Rippon Lodge: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about the daily life of soldiers. House tours, crafts, weapons, tactical demonstrations and more. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Free; donations accepted.
Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join staff and volunteers for guided tours of the hallowed ground. Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes. Insect repellent is encouraged. No pets allowed. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus: 1 to 9 p.m. This circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years, making them the oldest largest circus in North America. For more information, call 941-343-2378. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Fee: Adults $14.50 to $55.00; free for kids.
Monday, July 12
Museum Kids Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Explore history through sight, sound, smell and touch through hands on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. Fee: $5 per child, ages 9 and under.
Crafty Kids: All day. Take and go crafts for grades K-5. Pick up kits with materials and instructions as long as supplies last. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday, July 13
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tacketts Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Live Comedy Open Mic: 7:30 p.m. Live comedy every Tuesday. Come see some of the best comics in the DMV. To sign up for a spot email: ddubcomedy@gmail.com. The Electric Palm, 12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge. Free.
Expand Your Universe-Creative Thinking: All day. Virtual. For adults. Look at creativity from every possible angle. Prompts to inspire creative ideas are included along with exploration of broader concepts to creative work. Bull Run Library. Free.
Wednesday, July 14
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
