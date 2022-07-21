Photo_Lifestyles_Friday at 5.JPG

Fridays at 5 Summer Concert: 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 22. Family friendly event. Live music, face-painting, food trucks and a beer garden for guests 21 and over. Sean T. Connaughton Community Plaza, 45 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Free.

 Prince William County
Photo_Lifestyles_farmers market_herbs.jpg

Early spring offerings at the Dale City Farmers Market include potted herbs and fresh greens like these from Leslie’s Garden from Northern Neck. 
We the people exhibit at National Museum of the marine corps

“We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America,” will be on display at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's remarkable series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.