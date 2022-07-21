Upcoming Prince William Events July 21 to 27
ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday through Nov. 17. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Many Rooms Solo Mixed Media by DC Artist Zsudayka Nzinga: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through July 23. A collection of mixed media pieces based on the scripture "In my father's house there are many mansions/rooms." (John 14) For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Thursday, July 21
Saving the World-Sustainability Superheroes: 11 a.m. to noon. Guests will learn practical ways they can create a positive impact on the environment and lead to an overall healthier river basin. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Master Gardeners: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Learn the best research-based practices for lawn and landscape care. Registration required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
FOCPRL Public Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, July 22; same time and Saturday, July 23; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Luke Bryan Raised Up Right Tour 2022: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 4 p.m. Featuring Kylie Brown Acoustic. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Friday, July 22
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 11 a.m. to noon. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
The Curator's Top 10 from the Manassas Museum: 2 to 3 p.m. For all ages. Join the Manassas Museum Curator Helen Dellinger for a look at some of the museum's outstanding holdings. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
The Sweet Delilah Swim Club: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 23; 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 24; 3 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets/
Fridays at 5 Summer Concert: 5 to 9 p.m. Family friendly event. Live music performance by Perfekt Blend; face painting; food trucks; and a beer garden for guests 21 and over. Sean T. Connaughton Community Plaza, 45 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Free.
Spilled Ink: 7 to 10 p.m. Open mic night for local authors, poets and scribblers. All are welcome. Jirani Coffee House, 9425 West St., Manassas. Free; purchase a cup of coffee to support the coffee house.
Trivia Night at the Park: 6:30 p.m. For adults. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring up to six-person team and test knowledge. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic. River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan. Team registration $30.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Doin' Time Country at the Farm Brewery: 6 p.m. Classic country music show. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Saturday, July 23
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
City of Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Manassas Farmers Market, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Model Railroad-Northern VA NTRACK Club: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For all ages/families. See a model railroad; meet NVNTRACK members and learn more about trains. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Summersounds Concert: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Sol Roots. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Wildlife Release: 9 to 11 a.m. For all ages. AERO animal rescue will be releasing rehabilitated opossums into the preserve. Meet at the observation deck on the west side of Thoroughfare Road. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free.
Worry Less, Color More: 2 to 4 p.m. Adult coloring program. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.
Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Freaks on Parade Tour: 6 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Yoga on Tap at Ornery Beer: 10 to 11:30 a.m. All levels Hatha Yoga class and a pint. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $15, tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-on-tap-july-2022-manassas-taproom-tickets-320792909227.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Crowded Minds. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St. Manassas.
Live Music: 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring Torrey B. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 p.m. Featuring Dan Collins Acoustic. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Sunday, July 24
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Fishing Without a Rod: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the fish in the Potomac River using a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. Bring a blanket or chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022: 4 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 2 to 5 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Monday, July 25
Safari Bingo: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For grades K-5. Racing hamsters in cars; dancing doggie; and an African Hedgehog. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Multilevel class dedicated to helping people get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Pokemon Club: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For grades K-12. Pokémon TCG collectors, main console and Go players are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, July 26
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
CC in the Park-Homeschool Science Play Dates: 11 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Manassas Classical Conversations Community. Stonewall Park, 8300 Stonewall Road, Manassas. Free.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Sharif. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightern Road, Haymarket. Free.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, July 27
Pond Discovery: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Explore the life that lives in the ponds and the abundance of animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge.
My Pet Alpaca: 2 to 3 p.m. For grades 6-12. Come and meet two house trained alpacas. Hang out with them and other teens in the community room. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Library, Woodbridge.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
July's Musical Acts Open Mic Night: 7 to 9:30 p.m. The stage is open to singers and musicians only (musicians must bring their own instrument; PA provided). Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. Free.
