UPCOMING EVENTS: Free admission day at Prince William Forest Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Prince William Forest Park.jpg

Prince William Forest Park sign

 file photo

Monday, August 23

Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.

Tuesday, August 24

Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge. 

Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. For all ages and families. Meet in the WebEx Online Room for this program to build friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Everyone is welcome. Email Ncolebank@pwcgov.org for questions and information. Haymarket Gainesville Library. Free. 

Wednesday, August 25

Free Entrance Day for National Parks 2021: All day. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle. 

Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Danny Kensy. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.

Spark Golf leagues

Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included. 

Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf, a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.

Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf, a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.

