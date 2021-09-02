UPCOMING EVENTS: First Friday 'Manassas Cooks,' walking tours, farmers markets

"To the Point" Exhibit
Until Oct. 9: "To the Point" is a group art exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America (CPSA). Artist quality-colored pencils provide an impressive range of beautiful hues and a unique means of "painting in color." The works included in this exhibition show the versatility of this medium and how colored pencil artists use the points of the pencils to color their world. Gallery hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Quantico Farmers Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Baked goods, eggs, herbs, vegetables, meats, fruits. Quantico Farmers Market, 3500 Russell Road, Quantico.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Scavenger Hunt: All day. For grades K to 5. Look around the library for participants to find which Wimpy Kid character has touched the cheese. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Washington, D.C. - Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Friday, Sept. 3
"To the Point" Artists Reception and Demonstration: 6 to 8 p.m. Meet the members of the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
First Friday-Manassas Cooks: 6 to 9 p.m. Amateur home chefs will show off their skills and imagination to create a dish to impress the panel of judges. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Fee: Entry $25.
Walking Tour of Historic Prince William Towns -- Occoquan: 7 to 8:30 p.m. A major industrial town of Prince William County in 1755 with forges, tolling mills, bake houses, sawmills, store houses and dwellings. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Mill House Museum, 413 Mill St., Occoquan. Free; donations welcome.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Grandparents' Day Card: 10 am. to 2 p.m. Stop by the library to make a personalized card for Grandparents' Day which is Sept. 12. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Occoquan Plays in the Park: 7 p.m. Outdoor event. Presenting A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring Castaways Repertory Theatre. Bring camp chairs or a blanket. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: Tickets $25, $15, $10. Tickets available at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-midsummer-nights-dream-tickets-161678700345
Saturday, Sept. 4
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All Prince William County Libraries will be closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Live Music at The Farm Brewery: 6 p.m. Featuring SoHo Down. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling Drop-off Day: 8 a.m. to noon. Free service provided for City of Manassas residents. For more information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
10th Annual Bands, Brews, and Barbecue Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Craft beers and distilled spirits for sampling, barbecue for purchase and live music. For more information, call 703-361-6599.
SummerSounds 2021 Concert Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Wicked Olde. Bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Occoquan Plays in the Park: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Outdoor event. Presenting A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring Castaways Repertory Theatre. Bring camp chairs or a blanket. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: Tickets $25, $15, $10. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-midsummer-nights-dream-tickets-161678700345
Sunday, Sept. 5
Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Bobby G and the Heavies. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music at The Farm Brewery: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Blazin Keys Dueling Pianos. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Symphony Orchestra. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All Prince William County Libraries will be closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Cokesbury United Methodist Church: 10 a.m. Outdoor worship. Bring lawn chairs. Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 14806 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Live Music at Lion and Bull: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring High Maintenance. Lion and Bull, 5351 Merchants View Square, Haymarket.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water; and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required; call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: $15 per person.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Occoquan Plays in the Park: 7 p.m. Outdoor event. Presenting A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring Castaways Repertory Theatre. Bring camp chairs or a blanket. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Fee: Tickets $25, $15, $10. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-midsummer-nights-dream-tickets-161678700345
Monday, Sept. 6
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All Prince William County Libraries will be closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Monday Night Bingo: 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Bingo computers available. Coffee, iced tea and water provided free of charge. Hot food available at the snack bar. Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. Fee: $10.
Tuesday, September 7
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Timmie Metz. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Maroon 5: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Fee: Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Memoir Writers: 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. The group shares their writing and offers encouragement and constructive criticism. Masks required. For more information, contact Maggie Dobrev at mdobrev@pwcgov.org. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Grandparents' Day Card: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the library to make a personalized card for Grandparents Day which is September 12. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Flavors of Fall: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Celebrate all the flavors that remind one of fall. Stop by the library to get a card with the recipe and the picture of the finished dish. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
