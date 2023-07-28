ONGOING EVENTS
"The Art of Photography: Through the Eyes of Earl J. Hooks": Through July 29. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. The exhibition will also address the artist’s history with the local and national chapters of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, July 27
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Thursday, through October 26. Covered open-air venue. Pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
1-1 Resume Reviews: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For adults. Get tips and feedback on how to make a resume compelling and concise from an area recruiter. Registration required; call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Halloween in July Story Trail: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For all ages/families. Read “Creepy Carrots,” by Aaron Reynolds while walking outside. Wear a favorite costume. Treats at the end. No registration required. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Matchbox Twenty Slow Dream Tour: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Open Mic Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Every Thursday. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas.
Trivia:
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night: 7 p.m. Every Thursday. Prizes for all winners. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Board Game Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, July 28
Summer Concert: 8 to 10 p.m. Featuring Jimi Smooth. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 14091 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Fresh Music Fridays: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring The Nighthawks Swing Band. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Sensory Friendly Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 6. Preschool children of all abilities are welcome to an interactive story time emphasizing socialization and sensory engagement. Space is limited, and registration is required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Teen Eats Cooking Class: 2 to 3 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Learn how to make Dessert Tortilla Wraps. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Summer Garden Club: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages. Learn what is growing in the library garden. Wear sunscreen and appropriate clothing to be outside in the garden. Bring a refillable water bottle. All supplies and garden tools will be provided. Registration required; call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Ribbon Cutting: 4 to 5 p.m. Join PW Chamber members and guests to welcome Urban Air Adventure Park to the community. Ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Urban Air Adventure Park, 14173 Crossing Place, Woodbridge.
Boy George and Culture Club “The Letting It Go” Show tour: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Ribbon Cutting: 4 to 5 p.m. Join PW Chamber members and guests to welcome StretchLab to the community. Ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. StretchLab, 13970 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bunco Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Guys and ladies are welcome. Bring $5 cash to play and a snack to share. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Coozies.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Hijynx.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer.
Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket. 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Sunstones.
Effingham Manor, 14325 Trotters Ridge Place, Nokesville. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Zachary Brewer. USA BBQ food truck on site.
Saturday, July 29
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday, through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Saturday Night Concert: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring The Country Current. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
An Evening with the PUN-DEMICS: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of comedy and improv. Cash bar is available, and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available at: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/events/july-pun-demics. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $20 online; $25 at the door.
Volunteer Workday Pond Cleanup: 8:30 a.m. Wear clothing that can get dirty; waterproof boots/shoes; bring a water bottle. Gloves, grabbers and trash bags will be provided. Meet at 16051 Green Bay St. cul-de-sac. Carpooling is encouraged. Register at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/volunteer-workday-pond-cleanup/form. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Preschool Fair: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For adults. Meet and greet local preschool and early childhood education administrators. Learn about options available to you and children. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Riverside Crafts: 11 a.m. to noon. Additional dates: Wednesday, Aug. 2; same times. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Pond Discovery: 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Colonial Games: 3 to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 5 to 6 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, July 30; same times. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guided Sunset Paddle: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All participants must be 6 years or older. No paddling experience is required. Reservations required; call 703-583-6904. Wear appropriate clothing, footwear, sunglasses, sunscreen, and bring water. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Registration fee and parking fee.
Dierks Bentley Gravel and Gold Tour: 7 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
80s Sing-along Karaoke Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Movie Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Live Music
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Smylin' Jack Band.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring JParis.
Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas. 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring Working Man's Band.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Janna Audey.
Sunday, July 30
Farmers Market
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town of Haymarket, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Music at the Fountain: 1 to 2 p.m. Featuring Zac Quintana. Virginia Gateway, 14017 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville.
Last Sunday Bird Walk at Merrimac: 8 a.m. Look for birds through the uplands to the floodplain. Dress for the weather; bring binoculars and cameras. Meet at the Cedar Run Parking lot at 8 a.m. Register by calling 703-490-5200. Merrimac Farm Wildlife Management Area, 15020 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville.
The Addams Family School Edition: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, July 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by the ARTfactory's Pied Piper Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adult; $15 seniors and youth (under age 17).
Live Music
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Featuring Ryan Jewel.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Ben Demase.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket. 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke.
Monday, July 31
Lake Ridge Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. The group will be discussing “The Cat Who Saved Books,” by Sosuke Natsukawa. For more information, call 703-792-5675. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Health Literacy Conversation Workshop 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Students will improve English speaking and listening skills while learning about important health topics. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Master Gardeners-Native Plants: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For adults. Learn about hardiness zones, soil composition, turf vs. trees, pruning, do's and don'ts in plant care and management, garden structure and native species. Register by calling 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to noon. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Crafts to Go: All day. For adults. Stop by and pick up a craft bag while supplies last. Includes all the supplies needed and instructions. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Grayson Moon. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Community Partnership Breakfast: 9 to 10:30 a.m. A networking partnership hosted by the Town of Occoquan. Learn how to boost business through event sponsorships, partnership and advertising opportunities. Registration is required, go to: www.visitoccoquanva.com/partnership. Occoquan Town Hall, 314 Mill St., Occoquan. Free.
Wildlife Center: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For all ages/families. Learn about the Center's work providing healthcare to native wildlife; meet several non-releasable animal ambassadors. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to noon. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Wildlife Center: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. For all ages/families. Learn about the Center's work providing healthcare to native wildlife and meet several non-releasable animal ambassadors. Dale City Library, 4249 Dale Blvd., Dale City. Free.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short and More H.S. Reunion Tour 2023: 6 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Manassas.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Information and emotional support for breast cancer patients. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG, Woodbridge.
Wednesday Walks at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 7 to 8 p.m. Tour the park with staff and volunteers and learn its history. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free; donations encouraged.
Ident-a-Child: 10:30 to noon. For children of all ages. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office will produce a plastic ID card with a child's photo and measurements. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
PAWS for Reading: 5 to 6 p.m. For ages 8 to 12. Practice reading with a furry friend from K-9 Caring Angels. Stop by the Youth Services desk at the time of the program to sign up for a time slot. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Family Guy Theme Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Bring family and friends. Family Guy attire encouraged. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
A+ Trivia at Great Mane Brewery: 7 p.m. Beers, fun questions, good time all around. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
