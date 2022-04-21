ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 27. 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m., Thursdays through Nov. 17. 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open April 21 to Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
The Other Side of the Coin Solo Exhibit-Lukman Ahmad: Through April 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through his experience, which began to change after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Lukman Ahmad is trying to highlight the human rights violations during the wars with his vibrant paintings and expressive emotion. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
FOCPRL Public Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, April 22, same times and Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Masks are required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Personal Archiving: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. Learn how to manage personal artifacts and data. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, April 22
Earth Day Take and Make Craft: All day. For all ages/families. Pick up a craft kit to assemble at home; while supplies last. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Forest Bathing: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Suitable for everyone, beginners through advanced. Dress for mild physical activity and the weather. Registration required, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Spilled Ink: 7 to 10 p.m. Open mic night for local authors, poets, and scribblers. All are welcome. Jirani Coffee House, 9425 West St., Manassas. Free; purchase a cup of coffee to support the coffee house.
The Odd Couple: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults; $20 students and seniors.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, April 23
Central Green Grand Opening: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Explore the library's new outdoor space. Activities for all ages; small petting zoo and touch-a-truck. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Bee Encounter: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For visitors ages 13 and older. Learn about the history of bees and beekeeping; see workers making honey; feeding the queen bee; and more. Do not wear perfume or hairspray. DO NOT ATTEND if allergic to bees and honey. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Vietnam Commemoration-Operation SHUFLY: 10 a.m. to noon. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
VFW Cornhole Tournament: 11 a.m. Registration at 11 a.m.; games start at noon. Open to the public. VFW Auxiliary fundraiser. VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City. $20 per person includes food and beverages, $10 for food and beverage only.
Art Show and Craft Spring Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Old Town Manassas, 9601 Prince William St., Manassas.
Artists' Inventory Sale: 2 to 6 p.m. Local and regional artists. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Closing Artist Reception for Lukman Ahmad: 6 to 8 p.m. Live painting and light refreshments. RSVP to: www.tinyurl.com/ClosingLA. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring The Derailleurs. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sophia Mariana. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Manassas.
Live Music: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Featuring Stealing Liberty. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Yoga on Tap: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. Tickets $15; available at: https://aprilyogaontap.eventbrite.com
5th Anniversary Party: Noon. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Sunday, April 24
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Spring Birds and Blooms Hike: 10 a.m. to noon. Hike with a professional naturalist. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Haymarket. Free and open to all.
History Hike at Liberia: 4 to 5 p.m. Explore the city's historic sites. Registration required at: https://cityofmanassas.recdesk.com/Community/Progam. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $5 to $16.
Acrobuffos: 4 p.m. Family friendly. The use of fog and strobe lights are used during the performance. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $44, $37, $26, half price for youth through grade 12.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Mo Safren. The Winery at LaGrange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Monday, April 25
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Additional dates: Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27, same times. Various services available. Registration required, call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Excelsior Voices: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For all ages. Hear the only youth choir in Prince William County for high school (and just beyond) singers. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, April 26
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tai Chi Tuesdays: 6 to 7 p.m. Specialized for older adults. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, April 27
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.