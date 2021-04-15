UPCOMING EVENTS: Farm tours continue, Learn about beavers, bats and red-winged blackbirds

Thursday, April 15
Farm Tours at Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farm shelters more than 150 animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, or abuse and provides an up-close learning experience for youths and adults on the unique natures of its resident animals. To schedule a visit and tour, go towww.hopeserenityfarmsanctuary.com. Hope & Serenity Farm, 10445 Manley Road, Nokesville. Fee: $20 per individual, family, or group (up to 5 guests). Visits and tours are complimentary for veterans and active-duty military.
K [squared] 2: 7:15 p.m. Virtual. Visual and audio performance duo comprising Kim B. Miller and Kelly Haneklau. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
AARP Tax Aide: 9:40 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Free tax help for taxpayers with low and middle income with special attention to those ages 60 and older. Call the library for an appointment, 571-316-0493. Leave full name, phone number and preferred time for appointment. Calls will be returned. Chinn Park Regional Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7 :30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free, play for as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Friday, April 16
Saturday, April 17
Beavers, Bats and Red-Winged Blackbirds: 2 to 4 p.m. The boardwalk hike will focus on these animals that call Neabsco Creek their home. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. Meet at the Neabsco Regional Park pavilion. The event may be canceled/rescheduled due to inclement weather. Neabsco Creek Boardwalk, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10.
Civil War Tours of Brentsville Courthouse: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about what happened at Brentsville during the Civil War. Tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and are limited to seven people per tour; masks are required. To register, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per person, children under six are free.
Spring Forward 2021 Digital Edition: Foster, Adoptive, and Kinship Family Event: 9:45 to 11 a.m. Virtual. Hosted by Formed Families Forward. Fun, interactive sessions are planned for children; youth and young adults; and parents, caregivers, and professionals. The event is free, but registration is required. Go to https://springforward2021.eventbrite.com/.
Hylton at Home Story Corner-"What a Wonderful World": 10:15 a.m. Virtual. Presented by the Hylton Performing Arts Center and the Prince William Public Library System. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
The Ellis' Magnificent Garden: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Socially distanced outdoor program. Learn more about how the outdoor landscape has evolved from a tobacco plantation into a public park. It will involve outdoor walking over uneven terrain. Masks required indoors and strongly suggested outdoors. For more information, call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $7 per person, children under six free.
Front Porch Talk: 3 to 4 p.m. Virtual. Presented by Lawana Holland-Moore, program officer, African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, National Trust for Historic Preservation. Discussion about the history and legacy of Rosenwald Schools and the work being done by the National Trust to help communities successfully rehabilitate existing Rosenwald Schools. Register by April 15th at:
https://cityofmanassas.recdesk.com/Community/Page?pageId=26110. Manassas Museum.
Free Entrance Days for National Parks in 2021: During Park hours. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle.
Sunday, April 18
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Monday, April 19
Tuesday, April 20
The Artist-Activist-Centering Black Voices: 7 p.m. Virtual. Featuring artists Maurice Cherry and Lex Brown. This event will be streamed on the Hylton webpage, Facebook, and YouTube Channel. For more information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center. Free.
Wednesday, April 21
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free, play as little as $26 per round, cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free, play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free, play as little as $33 per round, cart included.
