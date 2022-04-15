ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
The Other Side of the Coin Solo Exhibit-Lukman Ahmad: Through April 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through his experience, which began to change after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Lukman Ahmad is trying to highlight the human rights violations during the wars with his vibrant paintings and expressive emotion. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 703-330-2787.
Artistic Expressions Osbourn Art Exhibit: Through April 16. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas. See the artistic works of Osbourn High School students in this annual exhibit which usually takes place at the Manassas Museum but has been relocated due to museum renovations. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jirani is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Free.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, April 15
Good Friday Service: 7 p.m. McLean Bible Church, 10002 Battleview Parkway, Manassas.
Good Friday Service: 6 p.m. Childcare available for ages 0 to 5. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, April 16
Civil War Tours of Brentsville Courthouse: Tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Learn what happened at Brentsville during the Civil War. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person; free for children under 6.
Dumfries Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community event. Pictures with the Easter Bunny, face painting, bounce house, spoon races and sack races, popcorn. Ginn Memorial Park, 3876 Graham Park Road, Dumfries. Free.
Lee Manor Plan Your Park: Noon to 2 p.m. Community picnic to help plan improvements for Lee Manor Park. Free lunch provided. For more information, contact Christen Fox at 703-257-8315. Lee Manor Park, 9650 Shannon Lane, Manassas. Free.
Liberia Basement to Attic Tours: 2 to 3 p.m. Explore the house from the basement to the attic. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. $5 to $16.
Smart Money Series: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. Learn what boosts and hurts credit scores. For information or to register, call 703-792-8820. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Jon Fritz. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Red Shoes. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Sunday, April 17
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Easter Sunday Service: 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. McLean Bible Church, 10002 Battleview Parkway, Manassas.
Easter Sunday Service: 8:15 and 11 a.m. All Saints Church, 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.
Easter Sunday Service: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow.
Easter Sunday Service: 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Farm Drive, Haymarket.
Monday, April 18
Teen Advisory Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Help plan library events and spend time with like-minded teens. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, April 19
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, April 20
Reading to the Dogs: 4 to 5 p.m. For children in grades K through 5. Practice reading aloud to a therapy dog. Masks required. Registration is required for all children; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Smart Money Series: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. Learn the ins and outs of purchasing a home. For more information or to register, call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinstral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
Live Music: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
