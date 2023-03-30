Photo_Lifestyles_calendar_Tema Choir.jpg

Tema Choir USA will perform “A Festival of Easter, Ten Lessons and Choruses” at the First United Presbyterian Church in Dale City, 14391 Minnieville Road, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The Tema Choir USA is a volunteer choir comprised of singers representing a wide range of age, religious beliefs and cultural backgrounds. The Tema Choir USA takes its roots from famous Ghanaian choral music group based in Tema, Ghana. Singers include people who have come to the U.S. from Ghana. The choir is based in Woodbridge, Virginia.

