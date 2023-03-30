Upcoming Prince William Events March 30 to April 5
ONGOING EVENTS
Hop to It, The Bunny Returns to Potomac Mills for Easter: Through Saturday, April 8. The Bunny Photo Experience will be open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations are strongly encouraged; register at: https://www.whereisbunny.com/mall/0711?utm_campaign. Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
"ARTfactory Instructors Exhibit": Through April 25. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. An exhibition showcasing the talent of 20 of our past, present and future instructors. All of ARTfactory’s instructors have a wide range of skills, and many of them work in various media. The displayed artwork represents a variety of media and applications, including digital photography, drawing, painting, mixed media, illustration, fiber art, costume design, printmaking, animation and digital media. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, March 30
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Spring Job Fair: 2 to 5 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, March 31; same times. Learn about 2 Silos and chat with the management team. 2 Silos Brewing, 9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, April 4; same times. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Music Bingo: 7 to 9 p.m. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Tejas Singh. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, March 31
Coffee with a Cop: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hosted by the Prince William County Police Department. Enjoy coffee and conversation to include asking questions, talking about neighborhoods and sharing concerns. Potomac Town Place Barnes & Noble, 15000 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Conservation Corps: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas: 6 p.m. Featuring Larry Thomas.
Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Addison Levy.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Ryan Blaine.
Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas: 9 p.m. to midnight. Featuring Harlen Simple.
Saturday, April 1
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters and vendors. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Community Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny; kid's games; bring a basket. Easter Egg hunts by age: kids 6 and under - noon; kids 7 to 16 - 1 p.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free.
Spring Birds and Blooms Walk: 10 a.m. to noon. Guided walk led by partners at the Bull Run Mountains Conservancy. Learn about the beginning of the nesting season with a focus on bluebird boxes. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
ROCK-Rainbow's Outdoor Camp for Kids: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to ages 10 to 14. Children will learn outdoor skills like archery and fishing and enjoy the local wildlife on hikes around the park. To register, call 703-794-5308. Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center, Silver Lake Regional Park, 16198 Silver Lake Road, Haymarket. $10 per person.
Annual Festival of Easter Ten Lessons and Choruses: 4 to 5:45 p.m. Presented by Tema Choir USA, Inc. First United Presbyterian Church of Dale City, 14391 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge.
Rippon Lodge Easter Egg Trail: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring a basket. Walking along uneven ground, grass and gravel surfaces. Parental supervision required along trail. Hunt times are: 10 to 11 a.m. for children 3 and under; 11:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. for ages 4 to 6; and 2 to 3 p.m. for ages 7 to 11. Space is limited; advance registration required; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person.
Manassas Jazz Society: 1 to 2 p.m. For all ages. A musical exploration of jazz. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Manassas Ballet: 12:30 to 2 p.m. See a demonstration from Manassas Ballet Academy. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
PAWS-Reading to Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages. Improve skills by reading to a therapy dog. Bring a book or use one from the library. Register at the youth services desk. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
AARP Tax Services: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, April 3, and Wednesday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For adults. Speak to AARP tax experts and get free tax help first come, first served. No appointments required. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
TREX Recycle Program: All day. For all ages. In partnership with Keep Prince William Beautiful. Bring plastic bags to select libraries to be made into a new bench. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Running with the Saints 5K: 8 to 10 a.m. Family friendly 5K. Register at: https://www.racewire.com/register.php. All Saints Catholic School, 9494 Stonewall Road, Manassas. Adults $30; children $20.
Manassas 150th Birthday Celebration (1873-2023): 2 to 8 p.m. Live music; hayrides; food; games for kids; exhibits; a 3 p.m. ceremony; and fireworks. Jennie Dean Park, 9501 Dean Park Lane, Manassas.
80s Pop Culture Special Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Bring a team of up to 6 people; the winning team gets a prize. Come dressed in 80s attire for a chance to win a prize for the best outfit. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music:
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas: 6 p.m. Featuring Whiskey Business Band.
Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas: 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring Janna and Rob.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Gary Palumbo.
Sunday, April 2
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Noon. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Family and Friends Spring Dinner: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Future residents who schedule a tour for the day of the event or in advance will receive two complimentary tickets. Reservations required; call Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Outside guests $20; resident family members $15; kids 6-12 years old $7; residents and kids under 6 eat free.
Monday, April 3
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Chinn Park Chess Club: 3 to 8 p.m. All ages/families and skill levels are welcome. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help one get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, April 4
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday Team Trivia: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Test knowledge and win prizes. Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas.
Weekly Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9 p.m. 6:30 p.m. registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Wednesday, April 5
Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to noon. Choose between Nature Journaling, Plein Air Painting or Nature Photography. Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Bring own materials. At noon, artists are welcome to display and sell up to three nature-focused works in the main parking area. The art sale is open to all. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Vegetable Gardening: 6:30 to 8 p.m. For adults. Master Gardeners will present an introduction to vegetable gardening in Prince William County. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Karaoke Night: 7 to 10 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Country Fusion Line Dancing: 7 to 8 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come, play and test knowledge. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. Register at: https://www.leopoldsprserve.com/events-1/art-in-the-park/form. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
