Upcoming Prince William Events Dec. 8 to 14
ONGOING EVENTS
Volunteers Needed for Rooftop Productions “A Christmas Carol, The Musical”: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Opportunities: ushers, box office, run crew, lights and sound. Dates available are Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Volunteering makes a difference in the success of the programming. For more information, contact Kimberly Kemp at 703-330-2787 or kimberly@virginiaartfactory.org.
"Sunrise to Sunset": ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Dec. 17. This is a group art exhibition featuring over 40 plein air paintings by 18 local artists from the Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) group. "En plein air," or plein air painting is a 19th century French expression that means "in the open air," and it is the act of painting outdoors. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required at DMV website: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointment-selector.aspx. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 6 to 9 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday, Dec. 9
Holidays through the Ages Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 10, Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12; same times. Enjoy seasonal celebrations of the past at Rippon Lodge. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person; kids under 6 are free.
Friday Conservation Corps: 7 to 10 a.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: 8 p.m. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $60, $51, $36,half price for youth through grade 12.
Model Railroad Show: All day. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 10; same times. For all ages/families. Featuring the Prince William Model Railroad Club. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Early Literacy Open House: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For all ages/families. Help children learn important skills now so they can become good readers later. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Jason Masi. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 p.m. Featuring Bart Harris. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night: 6 to 8 p.m. House PA system provided, but singers are encouraged to bring their own microphones. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Dumfries Christmas parade: 10 a.m. on Main Street in Dumfries.
Nokesville Community Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. on Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville.
Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Dec. 11; same times. Historic Downtown Manassas, Center St., Manassas.
Christmas Traditions in Back of the Big House: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore what the holidays were like for enslaved men and women. Dress appropriately for the weather. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person; kids under 6 are free.
Historic Holidays and Christmas Concerts at Brentsville Courthouse: 5 to 8 p.m. Tour the building; have picture taken with Santa and enjoy a musical performance by the Brentsville District High School Choir. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free.
4th Annual Photos with Santa: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All pets are welcome. Light food and drinks will be available for purchase. K-9 Gunner Memorial Dog Park, 13000 Minnieville Road, Lake Ridge. $10 donation requested.
Santa Comes to Rippon Lodge: Noon to 3 p.m. Visit with Santa. Bring camera for pictures and dress appropriately for the weather as some activities are outside. Reservations are required; call 703-895-6106, Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per child; parents free.
The Muppet Christmas Carol: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Muppet characters tell their version of the classic tale. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. $8.00; tickets available at the door or in advance at: https://bit.ly/3Ax50Ew
Visit with Santa at the National Museum of the Marine Corps: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, Dec. 12; same times. Take photo with Santa; must provide own camera. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Town of Dumfries 48th Annual Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town of Dumfries, 17739 Main St., Dumfries.
Holiday Happenings: 5 to 8 p.m. Horse drawn wagon rides; holiday characters; Santa; and more. Virginia Gateway, Linton Hall Road, Gainesville.
Naturalist Walk-Winter Survival: 9 to 11 a.m. Learn what strategies mammals use to survive the winter. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Tickets available at: https://www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/naturalist-walk-winter-survival/form
Manassas Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: 3:30 p.m. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25 adult; free for students (through college).
NVUS Holiday Showcase: Noon. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 4 to 7 p.m. Featuring Nick Coons. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 p.m. Featuring Stealin' The Deal. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Dale City Winters Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Holiday Carriage Rides: 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy a horse drawn carriage ride through Downtown Manassas. Manassas Railroad Depot, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
A Celtic Christmas with Sean Heely: 4 p.m. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $46, $39, $28, half price for youth through grade 12.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 2 to 3:30 p.m. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Holiday Market: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Monday, Dec. 12
Holiday Concert: 1 p.m. Featuring the Mountain View High School Madrigal Chorus. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Advisory Group: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Help plan library events and spend time with other teens. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
English Conversation: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a friendly atmosphere. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Spirit Night at Foster's Grille: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Come out and support Cedar Point PTO. Foster's Grille, 10266 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow.
Open Mike Night with Chris Rall: 5 to 8 p.m. Sound system and mike provided;bring instrument and playlist. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Cener Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Holiday Concert: Noon. Featuring the MCBQ Band Brass Quintet. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free.
Holiday Concert: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Featuring the Riverview High School. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.