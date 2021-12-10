UPCOMING EVENTS: Dumfries Christmas Parade, Nokesville Christmas Parade, Civil War Christmas concert

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist, and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes, and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Winter Wonderland Train Show: Through Dec. 19. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Presented by The National Capital Trackers. Wednesday through Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 703-330-2787. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Discover a New Invasive Insect: 7 p.m. Virtual. Learn about the spotted lanternfly and the threat to trees. Presented by the Prince William Conservation Alliance. For more information or to register, call 703-490-5200.
Festival of Trees: All day. Additional date: Sunday, Dec. 12. Stop by the library and decorate one of the paper trees that will be on display. For information, call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Gingerbread House Decorating for Ages 3 to 12: 7 to 8 p.m. Bring the family for holiday cheer. Pre-registration required; call 703-335-8872. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas. $5 per house kit.
Sinistral's Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. For more information, call 703-686-4575. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday, Dec. 10
American Festival Pops Orchestra: 8 p.m. Holiday concert. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $60, $51, $36, half price for youth through grade 12.
Holiday Through the Ages: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, Dec. 11; Sunday, Dec. 12; Monday, Dec. 13. View seasonal celebrations of the past. Masks required. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5.00 per person, children under 6 free.
A Christmas Carol-Touring Version: 8 p.m. Additional date: Saturday, Dec. 11; 2 and 7 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $21, $21.
A Christmas Chaos: 7 p.m. Additional date: Saturday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 12; 3 to 5 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. All attendees at indoor performances must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required for indoors for patrons ages two and up. For reservations and tickets, call 703-330-2787. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. $25 adults, $20 students/seniors.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Optiz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, Dec. 11
47th Annual Dumfries Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. Parade will begin at Triangle Shopping Center and end at Dumfries Town Hall. Free ice skating will be offered at Garrison Park.
Monthly Naturalist Walk-Winter Survival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free and open to the community. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Nokesville Community Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Tree lighting and parade. Town of Nokesville, Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
City of Manassas Holiday Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outdoor event. Vendors, mulled wine, hard cider and more. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Holiday Concert: Noon to 1 p.m. Featuring the Quantico Marine Corps Band Brass Quintet. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. All are welcome. Free admission and parking.
A Visit with Santa: 10 to 11 a.m. For all ages. While waiting for Santa, or after visit, do some holiday crafts. Lake Ridge Library, 2239 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge. Free.
Holiday Christmas on Parade: 2 to 4 p.m. Enter vehicle and bring the family; call 703-494-3817 by Dec. 10 to sign up. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Family Day-Holiday Celebration: Noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy music and holiday activities. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free admission and parking.
They Came for Freedom: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. Local historian and author Char McCargo Bah will discuss the methods used to locate the descendants of the Freedmen and Contrabands who were buried at the Alexandria Cemetery from 1864 to 1869. Masks required. For more information or to register, call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
2021 Breakfast with Santa: 8 to 11 a.m. Santa and Fire Pup will join the community at 9 a.m. Masks required. Lake Jackson Fire Department, 11310 Coles Drive, Manassas. $5 per person, kids 3 and under free.
Civil War Christmas and Holiday Concert: 6 to 8 p.m. See how soldiers and civilians celebrated Christmas during the Civil War. Music performance by the Brentsville District High School Choir. For more information, call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free.
Manassas Chorale: 7:30 p.m. Holiday concert. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25, $23.
Santa Comes to Rippon Lodge: 1 to 3 p.m. Bring camera; dress appropriately as some activities are outside. Reservations required; go to www.pwcparks.org/HistoricPrograms. Rippon Lodge, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per child, parents free.
Tin Cannon Tacky Christmas: 7 to 10 p.m. Wear tackiest sweater, suit, dress or pajamas and come on out. Prizes for the tackiest get-ups. Bring a gift ($20 max) for the White Elephant gift exchange. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
2021 Army Navy Game at Brew Republic: 2 p.m. Bring family; invite veteran friends; come out and have fun. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Breakfast with Santa: 9 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a pancake breakfast and have picture taken with Santa. Buckhall Volunteer Fire Department, 7190 Yates Ford Road, Manassas. Donations accepted.
Liberia Holiday Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Manassas Museum Associates. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Free.
Holiday Carriage Rides: 1 to 4 p.m. Rides are limited so arrive early. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Free.
Nutcracker Tea with Clara: 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Presented by the Manassas Ballet Theatre. Seating is limited. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result required. For information and tickets, call 703-791-0627. Weinegar's Sweets and Treats, 9105 Center St., Manassas. $35 per person.
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV; bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Monday, Dec. 13
English Conversation Group: Noon to 1:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Visit with Santa: 10 a.m. to noon. Holiday themed activities and crafts while waiting to meet Santa. Guests must provide their own camera. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Spirit Night at Moe's: 6 to 8 p.m. Fundraiser for Old Bridge Elementary School. When ordering tell them you are supporting the school. Moe's, 12841 Galveston Ct., Manassas.
Family Movie Night: 6 to 8 p.m. For all ages/families. Enjoy a movie and some refreshments. Funded by Friends of the Library. Masks required. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Jane Austen Movie Party: 5 to 7 p.m. For adults. Celebrate Jane Austen's 246th birthday. Activity filled movie party with a showing of “Emma” (2020). Masks required. For more information, call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Spanish Conversation Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on your card. You could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Fun prizes for those who win. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. Cost to play $5.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.