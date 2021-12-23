UPCOMING EVENTS: Drive-Thru caroling, Christmas Eve, Day services

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Women of the Same Blood: Through Jan. 9. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, Science and Tech, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through analog photographic processes, artist, photographer, archivist, and family historian Zia Palmer records the often slow changes in communities, landscapes and architecture, specifically legacies and remnants of her ancestral locations in Northeastern New Mexico. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all visitors.
Thursday, Dec. 23
Prince William County libraries: All libraries are closed Thursday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26.
The Nutcracker: 3 p.m. Featuring the Manassas Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $40 to $80.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players; winning team gets a prize. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Happy Festivus: 7 to 11 p.m. Stop by and join the party for those not leaving town for Christmas. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday, Dec. 24
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off vocal skills on the state. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Drive-thru caroling: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Manassas Church of Christ, 8110 Signal Hill Road, Manassas.
Christmas caroling: 5 p.m. Manassas Park Bible Church, 8624 Phoenix Drive, Manassas.
Christmas Eve at the Barn: 5 to 6 p.m. Outdoor worship service. Bring a blanket, chair, and flashlight. Communion will be served. Grace United Methodist Church, 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas.
Christmas Eve Services:
- 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
- 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Renaissance Montessori School, 12625 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
- 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 13600 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge.
- 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christ Chapel Church, 13909 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge.
- 6:30 p.m. Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 15557 Cardinal Drive, Woodbridge.
- 6 p.m. Oak Dale Church at Vint Hill, 9532 Auburn Road, Nokesville.
- 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Haymarket Baptist Church, 14800 Washington St., Haymarket.
- Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Farm Drive, Haymarket.
- 7 p.m. Mask must be worn throughout the service. Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas.
- 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas.
- 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. 10:30 p.m. St. Frances of Assisi, 18825 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle.
- 7 p.m. St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5290 Saratoga Lane, Woodbridge.
- 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 13506 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day Services:
- 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas.
- 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. St. Francis of Assisi, 18825 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle.
- 10 a.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 13506 Minnieville Road, Woodbridge.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Sunday Funday in the Republic: Noon to 8 p.m. Board games, pro sports on TV; bring the kids and more. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Monday, Dec. 27
Brit Lit Book Club: 1 to 2:30 p.m. The group reads a variety of genre, but the setting will always be in the British Isles. This month the group will discuss “Raven Black” by Ann Cleeves. Masks required. New members welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
DMV Connects: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Wednesday, Dec. 29, same times. Several services are offered. Masks required. Walk-ins accepted. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
NOVA Novels: 6 to 7 p.m. The group reads a variety of current and contemporary bestsellers. This month the group will discuss “Moonflower Murders” by Anthony Horowitz. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Spanish Conversation Group: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills in a relaxed atmosphere where speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Get a bingo card and pay attention for tunes listed on your card. You could win major awards. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
