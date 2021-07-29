UPCOMING EVENTS: Drive-in movie at the Pfitz, outdoor shows, all the farmers markets

Thursday, July 29

Quantico Farmers Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Baked goods, eggs, herbs, vegetables, meats, fruits. Quantico Farmers Market, 3500 Russell Road, Quantico.

Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.

Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring team of up to six players. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Suite 130, Gainesville.

Friday, July 30

Bark Ranger Hike: 1 p.m. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle. Join a park ranger for a guided hike and learn more about how to recreate responsibly with a dog. All dogs welcome but must be kept on a leash. Dress appropriately and bring water for self and dog. For more information go to: www.nps.gov/prwi. Fee: Entrance fee required to enter the park.

Virginia National Ballet Dance Performance: 2 to 4 p.m. Jean C. Smith Amphitheater. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Picnic-style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Ticket prices vary.

Outdoor performances return to Locust Shade Park Prince William County’s Jean C. Smith outdoor amphitheater at Locus Shade Park in Triangle i…

Take and Make Craft Kits for Teens: All day. For teens entering grades 6 to 12. No need to register; stop by the library and pick up kit while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.

Saturday, July 31

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.

Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.

Dale City Recreation Summer Intensive Showcase: 5 p.m. Jean C. Smith Amphitheater. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Picnic style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle.

Movies at the Pfitz: 7 p.m. Featuring “Footloose.” Gates open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 9 p.m. For more information, call 703-283-4272. Pfitzner Stadium Complex, 7 County Complex, Woodbridge.

Summer Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring HiJinx. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.

"Becoming Summer" Artist Reception and Demonstration: 2 to 4 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Group exhibit featuring 15 artists from the National Capital Area Chapter (NCAC) of Sumi-E Society of America. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787. Free.

Saturday Night Concert: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Silver Tones Swing Band. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.

Sunday, August 1

Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.

Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.

Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.

Sunday Funday Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring the Washington Balalaika Society. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Tuesday, August 3

Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.

Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Tender Polman. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Outreach National Night Out: 5 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Town of Haymarket and Haymarket Police Department. Haymarket Town Park, 14710 Washington St., Haymarket.

Wednesday, August 4

Wednesday Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 6 p.m. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Join the staff and volunteers on a hike and learn about the park. Free; donations encouraged.

Fee Free Day at Prince William Forest Park: 7 a.m. Fee-free day as the National Park Service celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. Prince William Forest Park, 18170 Park Entrance Road, Triangle.

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.

Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.

Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.

Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.