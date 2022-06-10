ONGOING EVENTS
Dale City Farmers Market: Open Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Open Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through November 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Many Rooms Solo Mixed Media by DC Artist Zsudayka Nzinga: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through July 23. A collection of mixed media pieces based on the scripture "In my father's house there are many mansions/rooms" (John 14). For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Thursday, June 9
Fun at the Fountain with Groovy Nate: 10 a.m. For children. Virginia Gateway, 14017 Promenade Commons St., Gainesville.
Bicycle Safety for Children: All day. Additional dates: Friday, June 10, Saturday, June 11, Monday, June 13, Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15; same times. For children in grades K-5. Learn how to ride a bike safely. Pick up a kit to decorate a bicycle for the 4th of July while supplies last. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries. Free.
Friends of the Potomac Library Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11; same times. Books, audio books, DVDs and CDs of all kinds available. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Additional dates: Thursday, June 9; same times. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Teacher Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m. For all teachers. Happy Hour deals with a valid school ID. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Open Mic Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. All are welcome to listen or perform. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring Britton James. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, June 10
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Dave Matthews Day Zero with Gabe and Jake from Crowded Streets: 4 to 7:30 p.m. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 1 to 5 p.m. Featuring Day Drinkin. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, June 11
Dave Matthews Band: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: 9 a.m. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement. To register, call 800-272-3900. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event: 8 a.m. to noon. Drop off event for Manassas City residents. Commercial/business waste will not be accepted for collection. For more information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
Chair Yoga in the Gardens: 10 to 11 a.m. Bring a chair. Spots are limited. To register, email: lksgarden@aol.com. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Donations are gratefully accepted and support programs and projects at Manassas Museum sites.
7th Annual Taste of Woodbridge: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family event. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Tasting tickets-$1 each, available at: https://www.tasteofwoodbridge2022tickets.eventbrite.com
Artist Reception for Zsudayka Nzinga: 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring the exhibit, “The Many Rooms.” RSVP to: Tinyurl.com/TheManyRooms. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Adult Writers: 10 a.m. to noon. For adults. Come join local writers. Group members share their writing pieces and offer encouragement and constructive criticism. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
City of Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City of Manassas Farmers Market, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Mo Safren. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Special Occasions. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring the Tyler James Band. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring The Window Panes Acoustic Rock Jam Band. Tin Cannon Brewing, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Sonic Chains. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Featuring Cazhmiere. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, June 12
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring Medicine Wind. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 3 p.m. Featuring Airshow. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 1 to 5 p.m. Featuring Pete Baker. The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.
Live Music: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring Devin Breithaupt. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, June 13
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Additional dates: Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15; same times. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels, teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, June 14
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tackett's Mill, 2201 Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge.
Preschool Playdate-Animals: 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about the animals that have helped the Marine Corps. Activities for children. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Patriot Hwy., Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Tender Polman. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
American Flag Retirement: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bring old and tattered flags to be properly retired by local Scout groups. Prince William Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas or Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, 13000 Balls Ford Road, Manassas.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All levels can play. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Open Mic Night with Chris Rall: 6 to 9 p.m. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Wednesday, June 15
Rot-Composting in Prince William County: 1 to 2 p.m. Virtual. Presented by Rich Riedel with Freestate Farms. To register go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keep-prince-william-beautiful-webinar-series-5of-6-tickets-354636987777.
Books on Tap at Sinistral: 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Sinistral Brewing Company and Prince William Public Libraries. The group will discuss the book “The Glass Ocean” by Williams, Willig and White. For more information, contact LibManassasCity@pwcgov.org. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Dance Contest 2022 Featuring Coppelia: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Thursday, June 16; same times. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets- $25 adult; $20 senior (65+) and youth ages 12 and under.
Train - AM Gold Tour: 5:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com
Live Music: 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring Bailey Hayes. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinistral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.