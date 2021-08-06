UPCOMING EVENTS: 'Dog Days of Summer' First Friday in Manassas, Summer Shred, lots of live music

Friday, August 6

First Friday Night Fires at Ben Lomond: 7:30 p.m. Learn about the history of America's public parks around the campfire. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. Masks are required when indoors and are recommended when outdoors. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Fee: $5 per person; children 6 and under free.

Music on Mill Summer Concert Series: 7 to 9 p.m. Featuring Cheley Tackett. River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan. Free and open to the public.

First Friday: Dog Days of Summer: 6 to 9 pm. Bring a dog out to Historic Downtown Manassas for games, contests, live music and more. Dog treats, doggie pool, a K9 costume contest and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.

Take and Make Craft Kids for Teens: All day. For teens entering grades 6 to 12. No need to register; stop by the library and pick up kit while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.

Saturday, August 7

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.

Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.

American Legon Post 1799 Purple Heart Walk: 9 a.m. to noon. Post members will walk in support of National Purple Heart Day. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.

Bee Encounter at Rippon Lodge: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about the history and wonders of bees and beekeeping. Masks strongly suggested outdoors. Do not wear perfume or hairspray. Do not attend if allergic to bees or honey. Space is limited; register early; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. Fee: $10 per person, ages 15 and older.

Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefers: 8 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Fee: Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Movies at the Pfitz: 7 p.m. Featuring “Captain America-The First Avenger.” Gates open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 9 p.m. For more information, call 703-283-4272. Pfitzner Stadium Complex, 7 County Complex, Woodbridge.

The Big Summer Shred: 8 a.m. to noon. For City of Manassas residents only. Shredding, household hazardous waste and electronics recycling drop-off day. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas. Free.

SummerSounds 2021 Concert Series: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring "Lil Maceo" Kareen Walkes. Bring chairs, blankets, and picnics. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.

Live Music at the Farm Brewery: 6 p.m. Featuring Six Shades of Gray. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.

Live Music at Cedar Run Brewery: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring the Trey Schneider Duo. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.

Community Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family event. Food, inflatables, backpack give away, food give away, cotton candy, music and more. One Word Community Church, 14627 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge. Free.

Sunday, August 8

Southbridge Shopping Center Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.

Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.

Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.

Outdoor performances return to Locust Shade Park Prince William County’s Jean C. Smith outdoor amphitheater at Locus Shade Park in Triangle i…

Bull Run Cloggers "Returning to Dance"-Jean C. Smith Amphitheater: 3 p.m. Picnic style foods and soft beverages are permitted in the amphitheater area (no alcoholic beverages). For information and reservations, call 703-792-8780. Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive, Triangle. Fee: Ticket prices vary.

Monday, August 9

Museum Kids Monday: 10 to 11 a.m. Children will explore history through sight, sound, smell, and touch with hands-on activities and crafts. Adult must be able to participate with children. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 703-792-5618. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per child, ages 9 and under.

Reading to Dogs: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. For grades K to 5. This program will be held outside. Masks are required for all participants. Registration is required; call 703-792-8360. Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.

Take and Make Craft Kids for Teens: All day. For teens entering grades 6 to 12. No need to register; stop by the library and pick up a kit while supplies last. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.

Tuesday, August 10

Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett’s Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.

Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual. For all ages and families. Meet in the WebEx Online Room for this program to build friendships and networks. Have fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Everyone is welcome. Email Ncolebank@pwcgov.org for questions and information. Haymarket Gainesville Library. Free.

Sand Art: 5 to 6 p.m. For grades 6 to 12. Outside program on the terrace. Masks are required for all participants. For more information, call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.

Wednesday, August 11

Korn and Staind: 6:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Fee: Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Dog Days of Summer at the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. Join the Manassas Park City Library and bring a dog to the dog park for tricks, treats and tales. Manassas Park Dog Park, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park.

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.

Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.

Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.

Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.