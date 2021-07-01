UPCOMING EVENTS: Dale City July 4th parade, fireworks

Thursday, July1
Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Korean War -- The Untold Story: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Actress Loretta Swit will narrate this powerful documentary as told by some of the men who fought in Korea. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 1-877-653-1775. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle.
Researching Military Records: All day. Virtual. For adults. Military records dating back to the Revolution are available to researchers. RELIC Librarian Don Wilson will demonstrate strategies for successful military records research. Bull Run Library. Free.
Friday, July 2
Korean War -- The Untold Story: 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Actress Loretta Swit will narrate this powerful documentary as told by some of the men who fought in Korea. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 1-877-653-1775. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle.
First Friday Night Fires at Ben Lomond: 7:30 p.m. Explore the history of America's public parks around the campfire. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic basket. Masks are required when indoors and are recommended when outdoors. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. Fee: $5 per person, children 6 and under free.
Saturday, July 3
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Korean War -- The Untold Story: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Actress Loretta Swit will narrate this powerful documentary as told by some of the men who fought in Korea. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 1-877-653-1775. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle.
Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day: 10 a.m. Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Lisa Hicks at 571-723-2493. Dale Blvd., Dale City.
Movies at the Pfitz: 7 p.m. Featuring “National Treasure.” Gates open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 9 p.m. For more information, call 703-283-4272. Pfitzner Stadium Complex, 7 County Complex, Woodbridge. Tickets are $35 per vehicle and can be purchased online here.
Sunday, July 4
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Korean War-The Untold Story: 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Actress Loretta Swit will narrate this powerful documentary as told by some of the men who fought in Korea. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 1-877-653-1775. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle.
Fourth of July at Signal Hill Park: 9:15 p.m. Food trucks and fireworks show. Free shuttles from VRE beginning at 5:30 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas. Free.
Celebrate America in Old Town Manassas: 3 p.m. The celebration surrounds the Manassas Visitor's Center, Harris Pavilion, Manassas Museum and Downtown Manassas. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas.
Fourth of July Independence Day Music Celebration: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Blazin Keys Dueling Pianos. Show rating PG-to mild adult themes. Outdoor open seating with plenty of spacing and comfort. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket. No cover charges.
Fourth of July Celebration at Sinistral: 1 p.m. Family friendly. Live music at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Food available from Puccio's Pizza. Fireworks at dusk. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Monday, July 5
Monday Night Bingo: Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Bingo computers available. Hot food available at snack bar. Coffee, iced tea and water provided free of charge. Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. Fee: $10.
Waterworks Water Park Open 2021: Noon to 6 p.m. Tickets sold at the gate, no online ticket sales. For more information, call 703-792-8415. Waterworks Waterpark, 5301 Dale Blvd., Dale City.
Tuesday, July 6
Expand Your Universe-Poetry Writing 101: All day. Virtual. For adults. Learn everything needed to know about reading, interpreting and writing poetry. For more information or to register, call 703-792-4500. Bull Run Library. Free.
Abraca-Animals with Mike Rose Magic: All day. Virtual. For all ages. Impossible magic tricks and off the wall comedy all themed around animals and stories about animals. Audience participation. For more information, call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.
Wednesday, July 7
Rocknocerous: 10 to 11 a.m. Children's entertainment. Live music and family time. Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Wednesday Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 6 p.m. Join the staff and volunteers of Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park for a hike and learn about the history of the park. For more information, call 703-792-4754. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10708 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free, donations encouraged.
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.
Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round.
Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.