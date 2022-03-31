Ongoing Events
Dale City Farmers Market: Open on Sundays from April 3 to Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
The Other Side of the Coin Solo Exhibit-Lukman Ahmad: Through April 30. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through his experience, which began to change after the outbreak of the civil war in Syria, Lukman Ahmad is trying to highlight the human rights violations during the wars with his vibrant paintings and expressive emotion. Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, call 703-330-2787.
Artistic Expressions Osbourn Art Exhibit: Through April 16. Jirani Coffeehouse, 9425 West St., Manassas. See the artistic works of Osbourn High School students in this annual exhibit which usually takes place at the Manassas Museum but is being renovated. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jirani is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 703-257-8453. Free.
Gallery Exhibit-Jenny Wu: Through April 3. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Jenny Wu's method of building up paint is dependent on time, repetition and chance with her resulting objects uniting chaos and order into a systematic imagery that blurs the boundaries between painting and sculpture. Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
We the People -- Portraits of Veterans in America: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle. Through July 22, 2022. Renowned artist Mary Whyte's series depicts military veterans of all ages and in all walks of life. Images including a Missouri dairy farmer, Rhode Island lobsterman, Pennsylvania science teacher, South Carolina single mother and 46 other moving portraits showcased together in a timeless portrait. For more information, call 1-877-653-1775. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
AARP Tax Aide: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Tuesday, April 5, same times. For adults with low and middle income with special attention to those 60 years and older. Appointments required; call 571-316-0493. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Bingo Night at Ornery Brewery: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Thursday. Food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Teacher Thursday: 4 to 6 p.m. For all teachers. Happy Hour deals with a valid school ID. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Friday, April 1
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Downtown Hopping: 6 to 9 p.m. Participating restaurants and bars will have special offers. Restaurants will be hosting live music. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
April First Friday at Sinistral: 4 to 11 p.m. Live music with Track Jones Acoustic at 7 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Friday Night Cornhole: 6 to 10 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Signups and practice start at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Food truck on site. Heritage Brewing, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Open Mic Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Come out and share talent. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Saturday, April 2
Robotics Lab with Abacus Robotics: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For grades K to 12. Join Abacus Robotics to celebrate National Robotics Week with hands on activities. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free to all in the community.
Breakfast with the Bunny: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Hosted by New Life Linton Hall. Join the Easter Bunny for pancakes, games and more. Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow. Free.
An Evening of Comedy and Improv with the Pun-demics: 7:30 to 9 p.m. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $15, available at: www.VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Demolition Derby: 7 p.m. Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Tickets $15, ages 11 and up; $5, ages 3 to 10; ages 2 and under free.
Scrambled Egg Hunts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hunts at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, call 703-792-8066. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $30 per egg hunt.
Marumsco Creek and Wetland Cleanup: 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers needed to remove trash from Marumsco Creek and wetland. Register at: www.pwtsc.org/event/trash-cleanup-of-marumsco-creek-and-wetland-at-veterans-park-april-2-2022. Veterans Park, 14300 Veterans Drive, Woodbridge.
Artist Reception for Kurdish-American Artist Lukman Ahmad: 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to: Tinyurl.com/LukmanAR. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free and open to the public.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: 6 p.m. Presented by the Ordway Conservatory Youth Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $25 adult, senior (65+), $20 youth (ages 21 and under). Cost: $25 adults, $20 youth (ages 21 and under)
Being a Young Black Male in America Today: 10 a.m. to noon. Virtual. Hosted by the PWCAC-DST. Various guest speakers. Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcud-ygpjMuGNah-CEqKxkKdcgaCQCSI4Az. Free.
Live Music: 6 to 8 p.m. Featuring Carleigh Jane. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring My Generation Band. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Sunday, April 3
Paddington Gets in a Jam: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For ages 3 to 9. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $15 adults; $10 children.
Tunnel to Towers 5K: 7:30 a.m. Annual event that honors and supports first responders and military service members. Pfitzner Stadium Complex, 7 County Complex, Woodbridge. $15 to $40 per runner.
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Books on Tap at Ornery Beer Company: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Monday, April 4
Library Trivia: All day. For adults. Additional dates: Tuesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 6, same times. Test library smarts during National Library Week. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Gainesville. Free.
Building Buddies-Celebrating Diverse-ABILITIES: 5 to 6 p.m. For all ages and families. Building friendships, networks and fun throughout the diverse Haymarket Gainesville special needs communities. Masks required. Registration required; call 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m. Open to all skill levels; teams encouraged. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Tuesday, April 5
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Tuesday Night Cornhole: 7 to 9 p.m. Sign up begins at 6:30 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas. $5 per person.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Food truck on site. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Trivia Night in the Republic: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged but not required. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Wednesday, April 6
Tales and Trails Book Group: 9 to 10 a.m. For adults. Outside event. Walk and talk for 30 to 60 minutes. Come dressed for the elements and wear appropriate footwear. Trail mix and water provided. Call the library to register; 703-792-8700. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Masks required. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Crafterdark-Framed Flowers: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Make items using pressed flowers. Supplies provided. Masks required. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Bingo Night at Sinstral: 7 to 10 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas. $5 to play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.