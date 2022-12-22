ONGOING EVENTS
Off the Wall 19th Annual High School Art Exhibit and Competition: Through Jan. 30, 2023. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features 39 student artists from high schools in Manassas City and Prince William County. The exhibit includes student work in these categories: Art and Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art and Photography. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
DMV Connects: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For adults. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
The Nutcracker: 3 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Dec. 23, 3 p.m. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $75, $65, $55, $45, $35.
Christmas Music: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Ella Buettner. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Trivia Night at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Dan Barry. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Dec. 23
Holidays through the Ages Tours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy seasonal celebrations of the past at Rippon Lodge. Reservations strongly suggested; call 703-499-9812. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $5 per person; kids under 6 are free.
The Nutcracker: 3 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre. This performance is appropriate for all ages. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $75, $65, $55, $45, $35.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Anthony Gill. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Sophia Mariana. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday Night Karaoke: 8:30 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Ugly Sweater Party: 7 to 10 p.m. Music; prizes for the best ugly sweaters; food truck on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music: 2 to 6 p.m. Featuring Shane and Jackson. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Gary Palumbo. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch: 2 to 3:30 p.m. For all ages. Medal of Honor Theater, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Tickets are available in advance or at the door for $8. For more information or to reserve tickets, go to: https://bit.ly/3Ax50Ew.
Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Christmas Eve Services: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Childcare provided for ages 0 to 3. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow.
Christmas Eve Services: 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Worship: 7 to 8 p.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 9748 Copeland Drive, Manassas.
Christmas Eve Services: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Gainesville United Methodist Church, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville.
Christmas Eve Worship: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Haymarket Elementary School, 15500 Learning Lane, Haymarket.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 7 p.m. Marsh Road Baptist Church, 1514 Old Marsh Road, Woodbridge.
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m. River of Life Church, 17650 Possum Point Road, Dumfries.
Christmas Eve Mass: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas.
Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m. Grace Life Community Church, 9560 Linton Hall Road, Bristow.
Christmas Eve Worship: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Candlelight communion service with pop-up kids' pageant. Haymarket Elementary School, 15500 Learning Lane, Haymarket.
Christmas Eve Drive Thru Caroling: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Family event. Enjoy an afternoon of live seasonal caroling from the car. Manassas Church of Christ, 8110 Signal Hill Road, Manassas.
Saturday Night Karaoke: 8:30 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Live Music: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Dale City Winter Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Christmas Day Worship: 9 a.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Christmas Day Worship: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 9748 Copeland Drive, Manassas.
Christmas Day Service: 10 to 11 a.m. All Saints' Church, 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.
Christmas Day Worship: 10 a.m. Buckhall United Methodist Church, 10251 Moore Drive, Manassas.
Christmas Day Mass: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Road, Manassas.
Christmas Morning Worship: 10 a.m. Town Hall, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Monday, Dec. 26
Monday Night Bingo: 5 to 10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 7 p.m. Hot food available at snack bar. Coffee, iced tea and water provided free of charge. Park West Lions Club, 8620 Sunnygate Drive, Manassas. Price $10-$20.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges, exchange ideas and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
Live Music: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Frank McCreary. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
