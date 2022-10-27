Upcoming Prince William Events Oct. 27 to Nov. 2
ONGOING EVENTS
Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 21 to Dec. 7; 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVP by calling 540-349-5814. Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow. Free.
"Entre Dos Mundos" by David Amoroso: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Nov. 5. David Amoroso shows his admiration for Latin culture through his artwork. His artistic passion is divided between painting, photography, and block and screen prints. Although the majority of David’s work is dedicated to painting iconic portraits of everyday people, he also represents Mexican pop culture through his work. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays. Open through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays. Open through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Open through Nov. 17. Recurring monthly on the 3rd Thursday. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters, and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. Decorated cars will welcome children with treats. Photo booth. For more information, call 703-992-3535. Montclair Country Club, 16500 Edgewood Drive, Montclair. Open to the entire community.
Special Event-Halloween Safety: All day. Additional dates: Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; Sunday, Oct. 30; and Monday, Oct. 31; same times. For Grades K to 8. Learn to walk safely in a neighborhood and pick up a craft kit. Supplies limited. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Books on Tap at Tucked Away: 7 to 8:30 p.m. For adults. Come for books and beer and discuss contemporary fiction titles. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
DJ Rockstar Karaoke: 6 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Trivia Night at TABC: 6 to 8 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 4 to 8 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Oct. 28
Campfire Ghost Stories of Ben Lomond: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Listen to ghost stories associated with the historic site around the campfire. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person; kids 6 and under are free.
Trivia Night at the Park: 6 to 9 p.m. For adults. Last Trivia Night of the season. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring up to 8-person team and test knowledge. Bring chairs or blankets and a picnic. River Mill Park, 407 Mill St., Occoquan. Team registration $30; register at: www.occoquanva.gov/trivia
Family Gourd Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Pumpkin carving; games; snacks; face painting; and photo booth. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $15 per family (6 people max).
Friday Conservation Corps: 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed; flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Cemetery Tours: 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Hear the stories about noteworthy Manassas residents buried in the Manassas Cemetery. For information and tickets, call 703-257-8453. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. $5.
“Return to the Shadows:” Nighttime walking tour of Dumfries held Fridays and Saturdays in October. Fridays, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 7 p.m. Focused on telling the stories that made the town famous. Tickets on Eventbrite or email info@historicdumfriesva.org for more information.
United States Navy Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Free, but must reserve tickets; go to: https://mpv.tickets.com.Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. English Conversation Club: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Improve speaking skills; speakers of all languages are welcome. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Halloween Trunk or Treat: 6 to 9 p.m. Decorated vehicles in the parking lot will have treats for the kids. American Drengr Krav Maga, 10079 Market Circle, Manassas. Free and open to the community.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free play and prizes for every round. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 5 p.m. Featuring Chris Rall and Dave Thomas. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
TABC Spooky Karaoke: 6 to 9 p.m. Spooky karaoke; prizes for the best costumes. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Doc Marten and The Flannels. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Town of Dumfries Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Dumfries, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Fun Markets: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open until Oct. 29. For more information, call 703-344-8505. Potomac Mills Commuter Lot, 2704 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge.
Family Day-Halloween: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring the National Capital Trackers "O" Gauge Model Railroad Club. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
The Duel-A Rippon Lodge Tale: 4 to 6 p.m. FOR MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY. THE SUBJECT MATTER IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN. Learn about the Blackburn family and the death of Col. William Baylis. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. $10 per person.
Old Town Manassas Holiday Crafts and Treats Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids costume parade; holiday arts and crafts; pets costume parade. Manassas Museum Lawn, 9601 Prince William St., Manassas.
Haunted Happenings: 10 a.m. to noon. Trick or treating; games; and more. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Trunk or Treat: 2 to 4 p.m. Decorated vehicles will provide treats for children. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Trunk or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. Games; free candy; children should wear costumes. Hot dog, chips and drink for $5. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.
Trick-or-Treating at Virginia Gateway: 2 to 4 p.m. Family event. Treats at participating stores on Atlas Walk and Gateway Promenade Drive while supplies last. Virginia Gateway, Linton Hall Road, Gainesville. Free.
Aida Cuevas: 8 p.m. The performance is appropriate for all ages. Latin Grammy singer. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets are $50, $43, $30, half price for youth through grade 12.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Delta Spur. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
A Nightmare on Main Street: 6 to 10 p.m. Halloween party; costumes encouraged; live music with Stealing Dawn. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 1 to 4 p.m. Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Skinny Wallace 6th Annual Halloween Bash: 5 p.m. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Hallowed Scream: 5 p.m. Live music with the top metal acts from Northern Virginia. Costume contest. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Halloween Fun Day: 11 a.m. Wear costumes; live music from 4 to 7 p.m.; food truck on site; dogs in costumes are encouraged; raffles; specials; and more. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Brews and Boos: 6 p.m. Halloween bash; live music; food; craft beer; costume contest. 2 Silos Brewing, 9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Water's End Brewery Beer and Candy Flight: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Candy provided by Sweet Society. Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Naturalist Walk-Fall Ecology: 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy fall foliage around the preserve with a professional naturalist. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run. Free; must register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/events-1/naturalist-walk-fall-ecology-form
Sanderson Sisters Sing: Noon to 2 p.m. In the Billy Beez soft seating area (next to Sears and Auntie Anne's). Come dressed as witches or in favorite costume. There will be a meet-and-greet after the performance. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Roving Ranger in Picnic Area: 1 to 2 p.m. A ranger will roam the picnic area with interesting animal and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Farruquito: 7 p.m. International flamenco megastar. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets are $50, $43, $30, half price for youth through grade 12.
Live Music: 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring Ken Wenzel . The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Featuring The Morgan Lynsey Band. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Oct. 31
Potomac Place Community Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. Wear favorite costume and bring a friend. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Free and open to the public.
Parade of Costumes: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For ages 3 to 6. Come in costume for Halloween stories; songs; and a parade through the library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Halloween Dance Party and Trick or Treat: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For ages 3 to 6. Come in costume; hear a spooky story; dance to some tunes; and trick or treat through the library. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop locally and support the community. Tackett's Mill Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Community Writing Challenge NaNo-Wri-Mo: All day. Additional dates: Wednesday, Nov. 2; same times. For adults. Celebrate National Novel Writing Month by joining the writing challenge. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
English Conversation: 10 to 11 a.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Avoiding Holiday and Online Shopping Scams: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Learn to identify and avoid common holiday scams. Registration recommended; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Special Event-Hiking Safety: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additional dates: Wednesday, Nov. 2; same times. For adults and grades 6 to 12. Test knowledge of safely walking in the woods. Dumfries Library, 18115 Triangle Shopping Plaza, Dumfries.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Breast Cancer Support Group: 6:15 to 8:25 p.m. Connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges; exchange ideas; and use knowledge to help others. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, Rooms CG. 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Preschool Playdate-Thank You for Your Service: 10 a.m. to noon. For children ages 5 and under. Storytime; sing-along; and crafts to honor veterans. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Karaoke Night at Tin Cannon: 6 to 8 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
TABC Cornhole Tournament: 7 to 10 p.m. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Blind draw $5 person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.