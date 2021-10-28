UPCOMING EVENTS: Cemetery tour, ghost walk, Haunted Happenings in Old Town Manassas

Ongoing events
“Wild Webs” Freeform Fiber exhibit: Through Jan. 21. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Features the freeform, fiber-art creations of local artist Karen Ballard and the U.S. premier of Prudence Mapstone's collaborative freeform crochet and knit artwork, “50 Years of Flower Power.” Contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Halloween Parade: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For all ages and families. Wear a costume while parading through the library. Masks are required. For more information, call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Drew Dunbar. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Friday, Oct. 29
Montclair's Halloween Spooktacular: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For ages 3-6 years. Craft and Halloween activities. Show off your costume. Masks required. For more information, call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a friend and show off your vocal skills on the stage. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $25.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring Catholic School Dropouts. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Nokesville Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 703-594-3237. Nokesville Farmers Market, 13002 Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville.
Parade of Costumes: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For all ages and families. Come in costume for Halloween stories, songs and a parade through the library. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
Haunted Happenings: 10 a.m. to noon. Bring the family and the dog for a good time in Historic Downtown Manassas. For more information, call 703-361-6599. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
National Capital Trackers Model Railroad Displays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club will have its model trains running in Leatherneck Gallery. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Admission and parking free.
Occoquan Costume Parade and Contest: 10 a.m. Costumed kids of all ages are welcome to join the parade. Line up at the 121 Poplar Alley parking lot and the mayor will lead the group through town to River Mill Park. Historic Occoquan, Mill Street, Occoquan.
Prince William Haunting Car Caravan Ghost Tour: 7 to 9 p.m. Car tour of three historic sites to learn about people, events and maybe a ghost or two that haunt a few of the historic sites. Advanced registration required. Limited to the first 15 cars registered. Call 703-365-7895. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow.
Old Town Manassas Holiday Crafts, Desserts and Sweets: 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Kid's costume parade with best costume prize from 1 to 1:30 p.m. as well as pet's Halloween costume from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Manassas Museum, 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. Free.
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $25. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members.
Halloween Costume Contest: 7 to 11 p.m. Halloween theme menu, music and a prize for the best costume. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Free.
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: 8 p.m. Music from the big band era. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Tickets $46, $39, $28, half price for youth through grade 12. The Hylton Performing Arts Center requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members.
Sweets, Treats and Brews Halloween Pairing Event: 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 703-594-7950. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge. Tickets $19.99.
Howl-Oween: 5 to 10 p.m. A night of fright. Live music featuring Age of Ruin, Constituents, Mnemonic and Cracked Sky. Costume contest at 9 p.m. For more information, call 703-380-4086. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. Free.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Featuring the band JParis. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Halloween at the Farm: 1 p.m. Costume party, food trucks onsite, live music featuring the Junkfood Band. The Farm Brewery at Broad Run, 16015 John Marshall Highway, Haymarket.
Halloween on Main Street: 7 to 11 p.m. Live music featuring EVICK.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Southridge Shopping Center Famers Market: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southbridge Shopping Center, 17229 Wayside Drive, Dumfries.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.
Historic Cemeteries of Brentsville Walking Tour: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours leave at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Join local historians for a special walking tour of Brentsville. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow.
National Capital Trackers Model Railroad Displays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The club will have its model trains running in Leatherneck Gallery. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Admission and parking free.
Hauntingly Historic Occoquan Walking Tour: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Family friendly. Wear comfortable shoes; bring water, and bug spray. Hear stories of famous and beloved ghosts. Reservations required, call 703-357-3850. Occoquan Spirits, 408 Mill St., Occoquan. $15 per person.
Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Presented by Rooftop Productions. For tickets and information, call 703-330-2787. Beginning October 18, the Hylton will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all audience members. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $25.
Live Music at Farm Brew Live: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Melissa Quinn. Farm Brew Live, 9901 Discovery Blvd., Manassas.
Monday, Nov. 1
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Fun and prizes. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fresh produce. Shop local and support the community. Tackett's Mill Tuesday Market, 2230 Tackett's Mill Drive, Lake Ridge.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free.
