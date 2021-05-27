You have permission to edit this article.
UPCOMING EVENTS: Celtic band plays Hyton on the Hill, Acoustic Tuesday concert in Old Town Manassas

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo_Lifestyles_HyltonHill_SeanHeeley.jpeg

The Sean Heely Celtic Band kicks off the series on Saturday, May 29.

 Jonathan Timmes

Thursday, May 27 

Prince William Historic Preservation Lecture Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Virtual. Historian David W. Hogan, Jr. will explore the relationship of General George S. Patton and the Allied High Command, especially General Omar Bradley during World War II. To register or for more information, call 703-367-7872. Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation. Free; donations accepted. 

Washington, D.C.-Prince William Thursday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Prince William Golf Course, 14631 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $26 per round; cart included. 

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.  

Friday, May 28 

Grow with Google: Noon to 1 p.m. Virtual. For adults. Learn to improve resume and a checklist of tips to help communicate strengths. Call the library, 703-792-4800, to register or for more information. Chinn Park Library. 

Spring Nature Challenge: All day. Virtual. For all ages. Take a stroll around the neighborhood, park, or to the library and see how many of the listed items found to complete the Nature Walk Challenge. Collect spring sightings on Beanstalk, online at pwcgov.org/library, or through Beanstalk Tracker app on a smartphone. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.  

Saturday, May 29 

Hylton on the Hill: 4 p.m. Outdoor performance featuring the Sean Heely Celtic Band. For information or tickets, call 703-993-7550. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, MS 5D2, Manassas. Fee: $25 adult, $12.50 youth through grade 12. 

Photo_History_BrentsvilleCourthouse.jpg

Some remnants of the Brent Town tract and the old Brentsville remain, including the Brentsville Courthouse Historic Center.

Architectural Tours of Brentsville Courthouse: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will include spaces not normally accessible to the public. Tours are limited to seven people and masks are required when indoors. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Fee: $5 per persondonations welcome.  

Manassas Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. No dogs allowed. Face masks are required. Commuter Car Park, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas. 

Sunday, May 30 

Summer Worship at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: 10 to 11 a.m. Time change for summer worship is from Memorial Day to Labor Day. For more information, call 703-670-6556. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15695 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. 

Photo_Feature_FarmersMarket_3.jpg

Locally grown summer produce at the Dale City Farmers Market, which accepts SNAP benefits.

Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open air market. Face masks required. Do not attend if sick or have been exposed to the virus. Vendors will be sanitizing surfaces and electronics frequently. Dale City Farmers Market, Dale City Commuter Lot, Dale City.  

Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Farmers Market, 15000 Washington Way, Haymarket.   

Monday, May 31 

30 Days of Self Love Calendar: All day. For grades 6 to 12 and adults. Pick up a calendar in honor of Mental Health Month. Each day, the calendar will give an activity or question to complete to help develop a healthier mindset. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas. Free. 

Spring nature challenge: All day. Virtual. For all ages. Take a stroll around the neighborhood, park, or to the library and see how many of the listed items found to complete the Nature Walk Challenge. Collect spring sightings on Beanstalk, online at pwcgov.org/library, or through Beanstalk Tracker app on a smartphone. Chinn Park Regional Library. Free.   

Tuesday, June 1 

Acoustic Tuesday Concert: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring David Andrew Smith. For more information, call 703-368-1873. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free. 

Expand Your Universe-How to Decorate a Room: All day. For adults. Learn how to choose color palettes, lighting options, determining a floor plan, furniture, fabric choices and more. Call the library, 703-792-4500, to register or for more information. Bull Run Regional Library. Free. 

Wednesday, June 2 

Wednesday Walk at Bristoe Station Battlefield: 6 p.m. Join the staff and volunteers for a hike and learn the history of Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park. For more information, call 703-792-4754. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, 10808 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free; donations encouraged.    

Spotlight on History Virtual Talks: Noon to 1 p.m. Interesting look at local history at www.facebook.com/cityofmanassasleisure. City of Manassas. Free. 

Spark Golf leagues

Washington, D.C.-Forest Greens Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Forest Greens Golf Club, 4500 Poa Annua Lane, Triangle. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $26 per round; cart included.  

Washington, D.C.-Lake Ridge Par 3 Wednesday League: 5 to 7 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Lake Ridge Park Golf Course, 12350 Cotton Mill Drive, Woodbridge. Fee: Join for free; play for as little as $9 per round. 

Washington, D.C.-Stonewall Wednesday League: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Play Spark Golf which is a 9-hole, social golf league organized to be casual and fun. Joining the league is free. League rounds are available for purchase. For more information or to join for free, go to www.spark.golf. Stonewall Golf Club at Lake Manassas, 15601 Turtle Point Drive, Gainesville. Fee: Join for free; play as little as $33 per round; cart included. 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 
 

 

