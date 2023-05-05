Calendar of Upcoming Prince William Events May 4 to 10
ONGOING EVENTS
"Painted Musings" Art Exhibit": Through June 10. ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. ARTfactory is pleased to present “Painted Musings” an exhibition featuring a series of new paintings by American-Kurdish artist Lukman Ahmad. The paintings in this exhibit were inspired by classic Kurdish folkloric singing or Kurdish “epics”. Kurdish music is a central part of Kurdish culture, and epics are considered unique to Kurdistan. Traditionally, Kurdish folk songs are passed down orally from generation to generation as a means of preserving cultural history. For more information, contact Jordan Exum at 703-330-2787 or email jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org.
BEACON for English Language and Literacy's 3rd annual Virtual Walkathon: May 1 to May 31. Walk, run or bike to support adult literacy in the community. Presented by Quaker Custom Homes. Proceeds of the walk benefit BEACON for English Language and Literacy, which provides English classes, U.S. Citizenship exam preparation and job readiness skills training for adults in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. Registration is now open. For more details, visit www.beaconliteracy.org/walkathon
Veterans Lunch Bunch: Every Second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Are you a local veteran? Join us for lunch. RSVP to Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
First Responder Fridays: Woodbridge area First Responders (police, EMS, healthcare staff, firefighters and active-duty military) are invited to grab a free breakfast-to-go at Potomac Place on the first Friday of each month from 7 to 9 a.m. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge.
Thursday, May 4
Prince William Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Thursday Farmer's Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Every Thursday through October 26. Covered open-air venue. No pets allowed. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Genealogy 101: Getting Started: 2 to 3 p.m. For adults. RELIC will present an informative and useful session to start a family search. Registration required; call 703-792-8740. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Star Wars Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 6. Celebrate Star Ways Day with a story. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Little Rangers: 10 to 11 a.m. The program is designed for ages 3 to 5 years old, but all family members are welcome and encouraged to participate. Reading, music, song, social time and crafts. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Books on Tap at Great Mane Brewery: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monthly book club hosted by Great Mane Brewery and Prince William Library. Discuss a monthly book selection and enjoy a pint of beer. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Karaoke Thursdays: 8 to 11 p.m. CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville.
Open Mic Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Local talent welcome. No sign-ups required; free to attend and play. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Trivia at Trouvaille: 7 to 9 p.m. Test knowledge and win a prize. Trouvaille Brewing Company, 14600 Washington St., Haymarket.
Thursday Night Team Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Food trucks on site. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, May 5
Fridays at 5 Concert Series: 5 to 9 p.m. Featuring Trio Caliente. Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. Presented by Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
First Friday-Tacos and Tequila: 6 to 9 p.m. Celebrate Mexican heritage on Cinco de Mayo. Enjoy “Tacos &Tequila” and other Mexican specialties supplied by local businesses when wandering through Historic Downtown. The streets will be closed so visitors can enjoy the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Historic Downtown Manassas, Center Street, Manassas.
Fresh Music Fridays: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Theo Scott. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
A Concert Presentation of “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown” 8 p.m. Additional dates: Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $20 general public; $10 students, staff, seniors and groups.
English Conversation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Speakers of all languages are welcome. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Parent/Caregiver Meetup and Playgroup: 11 a.m. to noon. Opportunity to meet other parents and give a child the opportunity to socialize, play and do activities with other children. Toys and puzzles provided. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
May First Friday on Main: 5 to 10 p.m. Featuring SoHo Down. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Cinco De Drinko: 7 to 11 p.m. Mexican food items, Mexican-themed mixed drinks, music. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Bingo at TABC: 7 to 9 p.m. Free to play; prizes to win. Bring a marker, pencil, pen, or crayon to mark bingo cards. Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Summer and Eric.
CraftWorx Taproom, 5615 Wellington Road, Gainesville. 8 to 11:30 p.m. Featuring Decibel Therapy Band.
Saturday, May 6
Saturday Farmer's Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every Saturday through November 25. More than 100 vendors; weather permitting; live bands will perform. No pets allowed. Prince William Street Commuter Lot, 9024 Prince William St., Manassas.
Garden Club of Montclair Perennial Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hostas, ferns, groundcovers, native and deer resistant plants. All tried and tested in members' own gardens. For more information, call 703-928-8111. 15537 Barrington Place, Montclair.
Brentsville Court and Trades Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities will include mock trials; historic tradespeople; a militia muster; markets; music; food; demonstrations; and more. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. $5 per person.
May the Fourth Be With You: 10:30 a.m. to noon. For all ages/families. Games, crafts, and special gifts. Feel free to come in costume. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Lobby Book Sale-Friends of Bull Run Library: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bargain books and AV items. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
PWCS Substitute Employment Fair: 9 to 11 a.m. Learn about substitute positions. Representatives will be available. Register at: https://www.forms.office.com/pages/responsepage. For more information, call 703-791-8050. Edward L. Kelley Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Prince William Compost Awareness Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about compost. Free compost samples; compost and gardening information; community beautification information; compost facility tours at 11 a.m. and noon; food scraps collection. Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, 13000 Balls Ford Road, Manassas. Free event.
Forest Park High School Suicide Awareness Walk: 8:30 to 11 a.m. To help bring awareness to mental health and suicide in the community; students at Forest Park High School are walking 3.2 miles to strive for change. This is a student run event. The students will also bring special guests including Senator McPike, Congressman Connolly, PWCS Superintendent McDade and PWCS board members. Forest Park High School, 15721 Forest Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Kids Fishing Tournament: 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 15. Family fun; fish; learn about the Potomac River; and maybe win a trophy. No rod or reel? The Friends of Leesylvania Park have suitable tackle on hand to lend. For more information, call 703-583-6904. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Osprey Observation: 11 a.m. to noon. Join a ranger and get a closer look at these feathered fishermen and learn more about them. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Riverside Crafts: 1 to 3 p.m. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra-Aspirations: 7:30 p.m. Featuring internationally acclaimed young pianist Alexander Bernstein, professor of piano at Shenandoah Conservatory. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7700. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle. Manassas.
Shenandoah Run Concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bull Run Unitarian Universalists, 9350 Main St., Manassas. Tickets $25.
Manassas Regional Airport Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aircraft; vendors; food trucks; and ride in the Aviation Simulator. Manassas Regional Airport, 10600 Harry J. Parrish Blvd., Manassas. Free.
Concert for a Cure: 7 to 10 p.m. Featuring Season 22 contestant of The Voice, Jay Allen. Doors open at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Alzheimer's Association. The Salisbury Center, 8890 Mathis Ave., Manassas. $30 general admission. Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-for-a-cure-benefit-concert-for-alzheimers-research-tickets-526835217317.
Janet Jackson-Together Again: 4:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Kentucky Derby Party: 5 to 9 p.m. Games; drinks; prizes; and the televised race. Dress up in a most outrageous derby hat and attire for a chance to win a prize for best dressed. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Spring Fling: 3 to 7 p.m. Come dressed in Tropical/Hawaiian attire and win a prize. Steel Drums 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hula hoop contest and Limbo contest. Food trucks on site. Ornery Beer Taproom, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music:
The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring One Hot Mess.
Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas. 6 p.m. Featuring Tropical Attitudes Band.
Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle, Manassas. 5 to 8 p.m. Featuring JP Jones Acoustic Guitar.
Water's End Brewery, 12425 Dillingham Square, Lake Ridge. 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring Joe Downer.
Sunday, May 7
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Guided Museum Tour: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about Leesylvania's natural and human history on a guided tour through the museum and Discovery Room. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Guess Who? 1 to 2 p.m. Join the rangers to learn who lives in the park and why. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Roving Ranger-Bushey Point Trail: 3 to 4 p.m. A Roving Ranger will roam the trails with interesting animal pelts and historical artifacts from the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.
Classic Car Show at the National Museum of the Marine Corps: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An afternoon of classic cars and a live musical performance by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores. Vehicle registration is free, but space is limited; register before Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. Register at: https://www.secure.marineheritage.org/a/2023-classic-car-show-1. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
Coppelia: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Family friendly ballet. Featuring the Academy of Russian Ballet and Northern Virginia Youth Ballet. For tickets and information, call 703-993-7759. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $28 adult; $20 senior (55-plus), youth (ages 17 and younger), military.
Mother's Day Brunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are required; call Virginia Hendrix at 703-494-3817. Potomac Place, 2133 Montgomery Ave., Woodbridge. Future residents (outside guests) $20; resident family members $15; kids 6 to 12 years old $7; residents and kids under 6 Eat Free.
Books on Tap Monthly Book Club: 6 to 8 p.m. For adults. Hosted by Ornery Beer Company and Prince William Library. The book for May is “Radium Girls,”by Kate Moore. For more information, contact jraghunathan@pwcgov.org. Ornery Beer Company, 8088 Flannery Court, Manassas.
Live Music:
Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville. 2 p.m. Featuring Michelle and Jason Hannan.
The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket.2 to 5 p.m. Featuring Brian Franke.
Monday, May 8
English Conversation: 6 to 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Reading to Dogs: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For grades K to 5. Practice reading to a therapy dog at the library. Bring a book or read one at the library. Independent Hill Library, 14418 Bristow Road, Manassas.
Citizenship Class: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. The class will help participants get ready to apply for citizenship. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
911 For Kids: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For ages 5 and up with a caregiver. Learn from a 911 operator what to do in an emergency. Practice calling with an app; enjoy a short story and coloring. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Monday Trivia:7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, May 9
Preschool Playdate-Fun with Food: 10 a.m. to noon. For children ages 5 and under. Learn how Marines get in shape and stay physically fit. Sing-along, story-time and hands-on activities. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Teen Action Group: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For ages 13 and up. Make a difference in the community and share ideas, earn community hours and meet new friends. Manassas City Library, 10104 Dumfries Road, Manassas.
Older Wiser Learners (O.W.L.s)-Make Me: 12:30 to 2 p.m. For adults (50-plus). Get ready for the national week of making with a spring craft. Registration required; call 703-792-4500. Bull Run Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas.
Trash It Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to clean the park. Check out a bucket and grabber from the Volunteer Hub. Return the bucket and receive a voucher for a free ice cream. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Tuesday Team Trivia: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Test knowledge and win prizes. Three Monkeys Pub, 9329 Main St., Manassas.
Weekly Cornhole Tournament: 6:30 to 9 p.m.; 6:30 registration; 7 p.m. bags fly. $1 off beer for competitors. Eavesdrop Brewery, 7223 Centreville Road, Yorkshire.
Wednesday, May 10
Library Food Box Distribution: 1 to 4 p.m. Prince William County residents can receive free food through the food distribution program at participating libraries. First come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive food. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. First come, first served until capacity is reached. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge.
Heritage Bike Night: 6 to 8 p.m. Come show off a bike and hang out. Weekly prizes. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
It's a Hop-A-Demic Trivia Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
A+ Trivia at Great Mane Brewery: 7 p.m. Beers; fun questions. Great Mane Brewery, 6620 James Madison Highway, Haymarket.
Bunco Night: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Meet new people, bring a friend. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville. $5 cash per person and a snack or simple appetizer to share.
