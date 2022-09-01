Gallery Exhibit by Bennie Heron-Zero and One: Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Through Nov. 6. Expressionist paintings by artist and poet Bennie Heron. For hours and more information, call 703-993-7550.
Sightings Art Exhibit by North Carolina Artist Scott Eagle: ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Through Sept. 10. A collection of objects and images that are tangible responses to the issues and ideas the artist is trying to understand. For hours and more information, call 703-330-2787.
Dale City Farmers Market: Sundays through Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dale City Farmers Market, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Prince William Farmers Market: Thursdays through Nov. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Prince William Farmers Market, Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Museum at the Market: Recurring monthly on the third Thursday through Nov. 17. Manassas Museum, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Yoga for Cancer: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are taught by Pat Fitzsimmons. Dress comfortably and bring a mat and water. Registration required; call 1-800-SENTARA. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
DMV Connect: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional dates: Friday, Sept. 2; same times. Various services are available. Registration required; call 703-792-8330. Potomac Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge.
Brains and Beer Trivia Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a team of up to six players. Social distancing. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Friday, Sept. 2
Friday Conservation Corps: 8 to 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed, flexible schedule. All are welcome; volunteers under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Register at: www.leopoldspreserve.com/calendar. Leopold's Preserve, 16290 Thoroughfare Road, Broad Run.
Fishing Without a Rod: 6 to 7 p.m. Learn about the fish that live in the Potomac River and use a seine net, one of humankind's oldest fishing tools. Bring water shoes and wear comfortable clothing. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Furs, Feathers, Skulls … Oh, My: 2 to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Monday, Sept. 5, 11 a.m. to noon. Join Park Rangers to learn more about the animals that call Leesylvania State Park their home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig, Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Kids Fishing Tournament: 9 to 11 a.m. For ages 3 to 15. Bring a rod and reel or use one at the park. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Friday Night Karaoke: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
September First Friday: 5 to 11 p.m. Featuring Jagged Edge. Sinistral Brewing Company, 9419 Main St., Manassas.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Ryan Forrester. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Prince William County Libraries: All day. All public libraries will be closed Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Event: 8 a.m. to noon. Drop off event for Manassas City residents. Commercial/business waste will not be accepted for collection. For information, call 703-257-8256. Manassas Transfer Station, 8305 Quarry Road, Manassas.
SummerSounds Concert: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring Quimbao Latin Band. Bring chairs, blankets, picnics. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Old Bust Head Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. All cars, customs, classics, trucks, antiques, etc. Space is limited; register early at: https://www.oldbusthead.com/products/car-show-registration. Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. The registration fee is $20; includes a beer ticket.
Every Day Full of Work-The African American Experience at Ben Lomond: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas. $5 per person; children 6 and under free.
Pond Discovery: 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the life that lives in the pond and the animals that call the ecosystem home. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Riverside Crafts: 2 to 3 p.m. Additional dates: Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5; same times. Join the Park Rangers for a unique crafting experience. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Live Music: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Rowdy Ace Band. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring the Mix and Match Band. Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville.
Live Music: 6 p.m. Featuring Bart Harris. Heritage Brewing Company, 9436 Center Point Lane, Manassas.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Bristow Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montessori School, 14130 Glenkirk Road, Gainesville.
Haymarket Farmers Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Town Hall Parking Lot, 15000 Washington St., Haymarket.
Colonial Games: 11 a.m. to noon. Discover the games children used to play during the colonial time era. Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge. Parking fee.
Sunday Funday Concert-Manassas Symphony Orchestra: 3 to 4 p.m. Bring a chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Live Music: 2 to 5:30 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville.
Monday, Sept. 5
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour: 7:30 p.m. Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com
Monday Trivia: 7 to 9 p.m. Teams are welcome and encouraged. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Acoustic Tuesday: 7 to 8 p.m. Featuring Shane Gamble. Bring a chair. Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St., Manassas. Free.
English Conversation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Fostering-Saving Pets One at a Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For adults. Presentation by The Humane Society of Northern Virginia. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Cookie Decorating: 7 p.m. Learn how to decorate cookies for the holidays. For more information, call 703-594-0420. Cedar Run Brewery, 12801 Hazelwood Drive, Nokesville.
Spanish Conversation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. For adults. For speakers of all languages. Registration required; call 703-792-4800. Chinn Park Library, 13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge. Free.
PAWS for Reading: 5 to 6 p.m. For grades K-5. Practice reading with a dog from K-9 Caring Angels. Register at Youth Services Desk. Montclair Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries.
Music Bingo at Brew Republic: 7 to 10 p.m. Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Karaoke Night at Tin Cannon: 7 to 9 p.m. Tin Cannon Brewing, 7679 Limestone Drive, Manassas.
